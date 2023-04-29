99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Church Calendar published April 29, 2023

Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.

Flickering candle
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:13 AM

Hope Presbyterian

SPICER — An all-season decoration and baked goods sale will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Hope Presbyterian Church, rural Spicer. Decor items were donated by the family of Barb Roguske (Grandma Barb), formerly of New London, to raise funds for the youth and for missions. There will also be baked goods.

First Presbyterian Church

WILLMAR — A free workshop on immigration and church response will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at First Presbyterian Church in Willmar.

Mark Adams, a Presbyterian Church (U.S.A) co-mission worker at Frontera de Cristo on the Arizona/Mexico border, will share the reality of the humanitarian crisis at the border, the factors that impact that crisis, the compassionate response by people of faith, and the hope that is emerging.

The Frontera de Cristo border ministry is a coalition of the Presbyterian church in the U.S. and Mexico.

Adams will cover a broad range of topics: immigrant histories and the paths of families’ migration, scriptures that touch on migration and movement of peoples, corporate history and important dates in the nation’s immigration laws and programs, and connecting faith and life.

Attendance is free, including a Mexican noon lunch. Seating is limited, and advance registration is required to plan for lunch. A vegetarian lunch will be available for those who request it at the time of registration. To register, google Eventbrite Immigration and the Churches’ Response tickets. Eventbrite.com/e/immigration-and-the-churchs-response-tickets.

Find more local events in this week's Church Calendar below the related content.

Trinity Lutheran

BENSON — The Trinity Lutheran Church Altar Guild will serve a spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the church in Benson. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under.

Mayor's Prayer Breakfast

WILLMAR — The 39th annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast will be Thursday, May 4, at the Willmar Conference Center. Breakfast is at 6:30 a.m. and a presentation from Love2Hope begins at 7 a.m. Sean and Kay Levesque, of Willmar, are founders and executive directors of Love2Hope, a nonprofit that works to bring awareness of human trafficking. Tickets are $20 per attendee and available in person at Youth for Christ or online at willmarama.ticketspice.com/mayors-prayer-breakfast.

United Lutheran

LAKE LILLIAN — The annual pork chop dinner is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at United Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian. “Famous Don’s” grilled pork chops will be served along with baked potato, coleslaw, vegetable, bread and butter, beverages and a variety of homemade desserts. Cost is $17 for one chop or $20 for two chops.

St. Mary’s Catholic

WILLMAR — The Knights of Columbus will serve an omelet breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Willmar. Adult tickets are $12, ages 8-16 are $6, and under 8 eat free. Family maximum is $30. Proceeds benefit the high school scholarship fund.

Litchfield Area Christian Women

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Area Christian Women will have a “Fun with Hats” coffee and rolls brunch at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Special feature by Judy Misener, of Cross Lake, who will present an array of hats modeled by a number of those gathered. Music by Elaine Randt of Litchfield. Misener, a floral designer, also is the main speaker, discussing the many hats a mother wears and the retreat center she and husband are building for families who have lost children. Tickets are $5. Reservations deadline is noon May 8. Call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504. Walk-ins are also welcome.

By West Central Tribune staff report
