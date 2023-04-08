Church Calendar published April 8, 2023

Nordland Lutheran 2023

PAYNESVILLE — The Nordland Lutheran Church 140th Mission Fest dinner will be from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Pulled pork sandwich with barbecue or Caribbean Jerk sauce, coleslaw, chips, beans, dessert and beverage for a freewill donation. The silent auction, on site and on Facebook, of pieced and hand-stitched quilts, gift baskets, hand-crafted items and more closes at 12:30 p.m. The church is 3 miles south of Hawick on County Road 2, then 2 miles east on County Road 102. Phone 320-276-8283.

First Presbyterian Church

WILLMAR — A free workshop on immigration and church response will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at First Presbyterian Church in Willmar.

Mark Adams, a Presbyterian Church (U.S.A) co-mission worker at Frontera de Cristo on the Arizona/Mexico border, will share the reality of the humanitarian crisis at the border, the factors that impact that crisis, the compassionate response by people of faith, and the hope that is emerging.

The Frontera de Cristo border ministry is a coalition of the Presbyterian church in the U.S. and Mexico.

Adams will cover a broad range of topics: immigrant histories and the paths of families’ migration, scriptures that touch on migration and movement of peoples, corporate history and important dates in the nation’s immigration laws and programs, and connecting faith and life.

Attendance is free, including a Mexican noon lunch. Seating is limited, and advance registration is required to plan for lunch. A vegetarian lunch will be available for those who request it at the time of registration. To register, google Eventbrite Immigration and the Churches’ Response tickets. Eventbrite.com/e/immigration-and-the-churchs-response-tickets.

