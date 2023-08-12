Church Calendar published Aug. 12, 2023

Salem Historical Church

PAYNESVILLE — The annual Salemfest begins with a potluck picnic at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. Bring food to share; all plates, cups, utensils and lemonade will be provided. Program at 2 p.m. features Alive, an a cappella quartet. Root beer floats will be served after the program. The church is located north of Paynesville at 28547 220th Street. For questions, call 320-249-0373.

Hawk Creek Lutheran

SACRED HEART — An ice cream social will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Hawk Creek Lutheran Church in rural Sacred Heart. A program by the Granite Falls Building Bridges Memory Choir will be at 4 p.m., and from 5 to 6:30 p.m. a meal will be served of barbecues, salads, chips, pie and ice cream, and beverages for a freewill offering. The building is air-conditioned and handicapped accessible. Due to construction on U.S. Highway 212, church access is from 840th Avenue, a gravel road one mile north of the highway.