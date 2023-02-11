Church Calendar published Feb. 11, 2023

East Norway Lake Lutheran

NEW LONDON — A benefit auction will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at East Norway Lake Lutheran Church, west of New London. Donations include an antique clock collection, Edison cylinder, phono with horn, antiques, quilts, glassware, gift baskets, craft items, books, baked goods and more. Doors open 8 a.m. Lunch available.

Svea Lutheran

SVEA — Svea Lutheran Church presents “Murder on Maui” at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the church in Svea. Tickets are $20 for the murder mystery dinner theater and available by calling 320-995-6247 .