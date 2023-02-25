Church Calendar published Feb. 25, 2023

St. Clara’s Catholic

CLARA CITY — The Knights of Columbus fish fry will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at St. Clara’s Catholic Church in Clara City.

First Presbyterian

WILLMAR — “Light of the World,” an ecumenical evening prayer, will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at First Presbyterian Church, Willmar. It is a musical worship service of sung, spoken and silent prayer centered around the theme “Jesus Christ is the Light of the World.” Everyone is welcome to participate in the 30-minute service that will be followed with a time of fellowship. Six local churches — Hope Presbyterian in Spicer; Tripolis Lutheran and Ebenezer Lutheran in Kandiyohi; and Bethel Lutheran, First Presbyterian and Eagle Lake Lutheran in Willmar — are sponsoring the services for the purpose of promoting unity, healing divisions, and renewing peace.