Church Calendar published July 1, 2023

Zion United Methodist

DANUBE — An ice cream social will be served beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Zion United Methodist Church in Danube. Barbecues, hot dogs, coney dogs, homemade ice cream, pies, brownies, sundaes and beverages. Freewill donation; take-outs available.

United Lutheran

LAKE LILLIAN — An ice cream social will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at United Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian. Barbecues, hot dogs, beans, chips, watermelon, pies, ice cream with toppings, and beverages. Freewill offering.

Litchfield Area Christian Women

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Area Christian Women presents “Say it with Flowers” at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. LeAnne Lund, of Grove City and Hope Blooms Flower Farm near Grove City, will share how she grows flowers from start to finish. Speaker will be Kathy Herheim, of Maple Lake, and music by Joy Berg of Maple Lake. Tickets are $5 including coffee and rolls. Reservations deadline is noon July 10. Call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.