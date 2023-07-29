Church Calendar published July 29, 2023
Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.
Salem Historical Church
PAYNESVILLE — The annual Salemfest begins with a potluck picnic at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. Bring food to share; all plates, cups, utensils and lemonade will be provided. Program at 2 p.m. features Alive, an a cappella quartet. Root beer floats will be served after the program. The church is located north of Paynesville at 28547 220th Street. For questions, call 320-249-0373.
While a decline in church attendance is widespread, the reasons are many. A change in how believers choose to practice their faith — perhaps outside a large institution — is seen as one factor.
"While I cannot answer the bigger question ... I take comfort in knowing that God does act amidst the chaos," columnist Devlyn Brooks writes
The "City of God" mural, which will measure 24 by 20 feet once completed, will be assembled during Pennock's Fun Days on Aug. 4-6, 2023.
Devlyn Brooks and his congregation are going to Israel in February, and others are welcome on the trip.
Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.
"Jonathan was radiant, ever-curious and intensely passionate about the people, animals and the things which he loved."
Northwestern Medicine’s Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton, Illinois, offers a ceremony called the Ritual for Loss of the Limb.
Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.
"For some reason, we tend to believe that Jesus is always on our side. But, is he? … Our scriptures tell us differently."
Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT