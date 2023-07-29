Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle

Church Calendar published July 29, 2023

Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:57 AM

Salem Historical Church

PAYNESVILLE — The annual Salemfest begins with a potluck picnic at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. Bring food to share; all plates, cups, utensils and lemonade will be provided. Program at 2 p.m. features Alive, an a cappella quartet. Root beer floats will be served after the program. The church is located north of Paynesville at 28547 220th Street. For questions, call 320-249-0373.

