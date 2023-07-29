Church Calendar published July 29, 2023

Salem Historical Church

PAYNESVILLE — The annual Salemfest begins with a potluck picnic at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. Bring food to share; all plates, cups, utensils and lemonade will be provided. Program at 2 p.m. features Alive, an a cappella quartet. Root beer floats will be served after the program. The church is located north of Paynesville at 28547 220th Street. For questions, call 320-249-0373.