Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Church Calendar published July 8, 2023

Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.

Flickering candle
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:30 AM

United Lutheran

LAKE LILLIAN — An ice cream social will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at United Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian. Barbecues, hot dogs, beans, chips, watermelon, pies, ice cream with toppings, and beverages. Freewill offering.

Litchfield Area Christian Women

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Area Christian Women presents “Say it with Flowers” at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. LeAnne Lund, of Grove City and Hope Blooms Flower Farm near Grove City, will share how she grows flowers from start to finish. Speaker will be Kathy Herheim, of Maple Lake, and music by Joy Berg of Maple Lake. Tickets are $5 including coffee and rolls. Reservations deadline is noon July 10. Call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.

Zion Irving Lutheran

HAWICK — An ice cream social will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Zion Irving Lutheran Church, rural Hawick, on County Road 103. Grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, barbecues, beans, potato salad, pie and ice cream. Freewill donation.

More faith-related content:
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Jesus loved both sides
"For some reason, we tend to believe that Jesus is always on our side. But, is he? … Our scriptures tell us differently."
1d ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published July 1, 2023
Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.
Jul 1
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A lesson in 'come as you are'
"The human desire to fit in is mighty powerful. Even for those who are perceived to have some kind of agency in this world."
Jun 30
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published June 24, 2023
Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.
Jun 24
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Outdoor worship offers chance to think differently
Devlyn Brooks writes on the importance of the church "to experiment, to consider change, to get outside of our box … which is imperative to whatever the church is becoming."
Jun 23
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Young people offer profound insight into church
"We can sit around during our after-worship coffee hour and gnash our teeth ... Or we can get serious about the fact that we need to change church culture."
Jun 18
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published June 17, 2023
Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.
Jun 17
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Young people offer profound insight into church
"We can sit around during our after-worship coffee hour and gnash our teeth ... Or we can get serious about the fact that we need to change church culture."
Jun 16
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
WCT.STOCK.microphone.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Minnesota All-State Lutheran Choir to perform at Spicer, Minnesota, church June 24
The 28-voice Minnesota All-State Lutheran Choir will perform a concert and hymn sing 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer.
Jun 14
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published June 10, 2023
Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.
Jun 10
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Peony July 8, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Peony changing color, moths in lawns, green potatoes
2h ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
070823.F.FF.GrowingTogether.1
Lifestyle
What happens when you mow your lawn short? Research gives the answer
4h ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Sem Ash Leaf Spirea.png
Lifestyle
Master Gardener Sue Morris: Corralling Sem Ash Leaf Spirea, eliminating Obedient plant not easy tasks
20h ago
 · 
By  Sue Morris
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070723.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express upend Willmar Stingers in extras
13h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Late surge lifts Litchfield over Willmar
13h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
The Willmar Stingers' Stone Miyao, 1, celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers looking to maintain high standards
19h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warriors logo
Sports
College softball: Callie Danielson tabbed as Ridgewater Warriors' new head coach
20h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown