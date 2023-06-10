99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Church Calendar published June 10, 2023

Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.

Flickering candle
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 12:11 PM

United Lutheran

LAKE LILLIAN — A midsummer chicken dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at United Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian. Meal is $18 and includes fresh fried chicken, potato salad, beans, bread, beverage and dessert.

Rock Valle Lutheran marks 150th

ECHO — Rock Valle Lutheran Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary June 17 and 18. Saturday, June 17, will be Mission Day starting with a program at 10 a.m. followed by a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. An auction sale begins at 1 p.m., featuring hand-stitched quilts, embroidered dish towels, tablecloths and hand-crafted items. Sunday, June 18, will feature the regular worship service followed by a catered meal at noon and the anniversary program at 1:30 p.m. The church is located 6 miles north of Echo on Minnesota Highway 67.

More faith-related content:
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A picture of what church is meant to be
"We may not be building up big-numbered churches here anymore, but the Spirit is still leading us to tend to God’s people, maybe more so than ever."
June 09, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published June 3, 2023
June 03, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: 'Ordinary Time' doesn't need to be slow
"It’s unfortunate that so many opt out of their church lives ... thinking that so little is going on. This time of year is just as important to the cycle of church life as the biggest celebrations of the year."
June 02, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
A bride in a white dress and a groom in a dark suit dance.
Columns
Wedding bells ring in reflections on marriage
The question that the deejay asked my in-laws at my son's wedding: “How do you stay married for 65 years?” Columnist Ann Bailey comes up with an answer.
May 29, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published May 27, 2023
May 27, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Now is the time to come together
"Come Holy Spirit, come. ... I wonder if that’s what Peter prayed for on the day that Pentecost occurred?"
May 26, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A letter to a graduating child
"It’s a curious thing, parenting: You spend nearly two decades preparing the most cherished people in your lives for life out there, only then to never want to let them go."
May 19, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Thank you to tireless clergy
"Some lament the 'demise' of the church, but I assure you, clergy are adapting to the new needs in ministry. We don’t have all of the answers yet, but neither are we idled by the uncertainty."
May 12, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published May 6, 2023
May 06, 2023 11:36 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Social connection is crucial to our wellbeing
"The loneliness crisis in the United States has reached the same danger level as daily smoking!"
May 05, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks

