Church Calendar published June 10, 2023

United Lutheran

LAKE LILLIAN — A midsummer chicken dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at United Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian. Meal is $18 and includes fresh fried chicken, potato salad, beans, bread, beverage and dessert.

Rock Valle Lutheran marks 150th

ECHO — Rock Valle Lutheran Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary June 17 and 18. Saturday, June 17, will be Mission Day starting with a program at 10 a.m. followed by a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. An auction sale begins at 1 p.m., featuring hand-stitched quilts, embroidered dish towels, tablecloths and hand-crafted items. Sunday, June 18, will feature the regular worship service followed by a catered meal at noon and the anniversary program at 1:30 p.m. The church is located 6 miles north of Echo on Minnesota Highway 67.