Church Calendar published June 17, 2023

Rock Valle Lutheran marks 150th

ECHO — Rock Valle Lutheran Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary June 17 and 18. Saturday, June 17, will be Mission Day starting with a program at 10 a.m. followed by a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. An auction sale begins at 1 p.m., featuring hand-stitched quilts, embroidered dish towels, tablecloths and hand-crafted items. Sunday, June 18, will feature the regular worship service followed by a catered meal at noon and the anniversary program at 1:30 p.m. The church is located 6 miles north of Echo on Minnesota Highway 67.

Middle Creek Methodist

REDWOOD FALLS — An ice cream social will be served at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Middle Creek Methodist Church, rural Redwood Falls. Barbecues, hot dogs, coneys, pie, cake and sundaes. Church is 10 miles south of Danube and 2 ½ miles west.