Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Church Calendar published June 17, 2023

Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.

Flickering candle
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:58 AM

Rock Valle Lutheran marks 150th

ECHO — Rock Valle Lutheran Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary June 17 and 18. Saturday, June 17, will be Mission Day starting with a program at 10 a.m. followed by a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. An auction sale begins at 1 p.m., featuring hand-stitched quilts, embroidered dish towels, tablecloths and hand-crafted items. Sunday, June 18, will feature the regular worship service followed by a catered meal at noon and the anniversary program at 1:30 p.m. The church is located 6 miles north of Echo on Minnesota Highway 67.

Middle Creek Methodist

REDWOOD FALLS — An ice cream social will be served at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Middle Creek Methodist Church, rural Redwood Falls. Barbecues, hot dogs, coneys, pie, cake and sundaes. Church is 10 miles south of Danube and 2 ½ miles west.

More faith-related content:
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Young people offer profound insight into church
"We can sit around during our after-worship coffee hour and gnash our teeth ... Or we can get serious about the fact that we need to change church culture."
June 16, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
WCT.STOCK.microphone.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Minnesota All-State Lutheran Choir to perform at Spicer, Minnesota, church June 24
The 28-voice Minnesota All-State Lutheran Choir will perform a concert and hymn sing 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer.
June 14, 2023 07:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published June 10, 2023
Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.
June 10, 2023 12:11 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A picture of what church is meant to be
"We may not be building up big-numbered churches here anymore, but the Spirit is still leading us to tend to God’s people, maybe more so than ever."
June 09, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published June 3, 2023
Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.
June 03, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: 'Ordinary Time' doesn't need to be slow
"It’s unfortunate that so many opt out of their church lives ... thinking that so little is going on. This time of year is just as important to the cycle of church life as the biggest celebrations of the year."
June 02, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
A bride in a white dress and a groom in a dark suit dance.
Columns
Wedding bells ring in reflections on marriage
The question that the deejay asked my in-laws at my son's wedding: “How do you stay married for 65 years?” Columnist Ann Bailey comes up with an answer.
May 29, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published May 27, 2023
Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.
May 27, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Now is the time to come together
"Come Holy Spirit, come. ... I wonder if that’s what Peter prayed for on the day that Pentecost occurred?"
May 26, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A letter to a graduating child
"It’s a curious thing, parenting: You spend nearly two decades preparing the most cherished people in your lives for life out there, only then to never want to let them go."
May 19, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
daffodils 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Master Gardener Sue Morris: Divide perennials both to control the size and to share with friends
June 16, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Sue Morris
LI1.jpg
Lifestyle
Antipasto Barley Salad with Roasted Tomato and Garlic Dressing is perfect side dish for summer
June 14, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcas-SP_Bloomfield-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
The delightful Mary Holm joins us to talk about 'Prairie Yard & Garden' and her love of gardening
June 10, 2023 11:41 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections
June 16, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A State Golf 061423 001.jpg
Prep
State Class A golf: LQPV sings its way to a state title
June 14, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.005.jpg
Prep
State Class AA golf: NLS takes home a good experience at state
June 14, 2023 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne