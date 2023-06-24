Church Calendar published June 24, 2023
Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.
Middle Creek Methodist
REDWOOD FALLS — An ice cream social will be served at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Middle Creek Methodist Church, rural Redwood Falls. Barbecues, hot dogs, coneys, pie, cake and sundaes. Church is 10 miles south of Danube and 2 ½ miles west.
Devlyn Brooks writes on the importance of the church "to experiment, to consider change, to get outside of our box … which is imperative to whatever the church is becoming."
"We can sit around during our after-worship coffee hour and gnash our teeth ... Or we can get serious about the fact that we need to change church culture."
Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.
"We can sit around during our after-worship coffee hour and gnash our teeth ... Or we can get serious about the fact that we need to change church culture."
The 28-voice Minnesota All-State Lutheran Choir will perform a concert and hymn sing 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer.
Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.
"We may not be building up big-numbered churches here anymore, but the Spirit is still leading us to tend to God’s people, maybe more so than ever."
Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.
"It’s unfortunate that so many opt out of their church lives ... thinking that so little is going on. This time of year is just as important to the cycle of church life as the biggest celebrations of the year."
The question that the deejay asked my in-laws at my son's wedding: “How do you stay married for 65 years?” Columnist Ann Bailey comes up with an answer.
ADVERTISEMENT