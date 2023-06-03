Church Calendar published June 3, 2023

Green Lake Bible Camp

SPICER — Green Lake Bible Camp hosts a summer kickoff event Sunday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Lake Bible Camp in Spicer. The event will include a French toast breakfast; optional morning worship conducted by Faith Lutheran Church of Spicer at 8:30 a.m.; and activities for the entire family put on by the camp's summer staff. Admission is $9 for adults and children over 13, $5 for children 5-12 and free for children under 5. Proceeds will support the camp scholarship fund.

Litchfield Area Christian Women

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Area Christian Women present “On Your Life’s Journey” at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Speaker Laurie Kimball, of Minneapolis, will share tips about moving on physically, emotionally and spiritually. Get to know your table mates during this presentation about moving on in life. Music by Mindy Tembon of Hutchinson. Tickets are $5 including coffee and rolls. Reservations deadline is noon June 5. Call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.

Hope Presbyterian

SPICER — The annual meatball supper will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Hope Presbyterian Church in Spicer. Adult tickets are $15, ages 6-10 are $10, children under 6 are free. Meal includes meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, homemade bread, homemade bars, lemonade, water and coffee.