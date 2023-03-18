6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle

Church Calendar published March 18, 2023

Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.

Flickering candle
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 7:20 AM

St. Louis Catholic

PAYNESVILLE — The Knights of Columbus will have its annual farm toy show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. New, used and refurbished toys and farm crafts for sale. Food available. Guest appearance by Lorali Diaz, United States of America Miss Minnesota 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open Door Church

SPICER — Oxygen For Life: a Retirement Reformation weekend will be March 24-25 at The Open Door Church in Spicer. Retirement Reformation, the organization behind the event, aims to help people find new meaning and purpose in their retirement years and will equip those aged 55 and over to embrace a new way of thinking about retirement. For more information, call 320-292-5995 or email office@opendoornewlondon.org or the website retirementreformation.org/oxygen4life .

Find more local events in this week's Church Calendar below.

St. Mary’s Catholic

WILLMAR — The Knights of Columbus fish fry will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., or until fish is gone, on Friday, March 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Willmar. Deep fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw, bread and cookie. Cost is $13 per meal, cash or checks only, dine-in or take out.

Sacred Heart Catholic

MURDOCK — The youth group fish fry will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Murdock. Fish, potato, coleslaw, roll, bars and beverage. Adult tickets are $14, ages 6-10 are $10, 5 years and under eat free. Take-outs are $14.

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
