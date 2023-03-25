99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle

Church Calendar published March 25, 2023

Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.

Flickering candle
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 12:19 PM

St. Mary’s Catholic

WILLMAR — The Knights of Columbus fish fry will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., or until fish is gone, on Friday, March 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Willmar. Deep fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw, bread and cookie. Cost is $13 per meal, cash or checks only, dine-in or take out.

Sacred Heart Catholic

MURDOCK — The youth group fish fry will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Murdock. Fish, potato, coleslaw, roll, bars and beverage. Adult tickets are $14, ages 6-10 are $10, 5 years and under eat free. Take-outs are $14.

Find more local events in this week's Church Calendar below the related content.

St. Francis de Sales Catholic

BELGRADE — A sausage and pancake supper will be served from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Belgrade. All you can eat for $10 for adults, $6 for ages 5-12, 4 and under eat free.

Ebenezer Lutheran

KANDIYOHI — “Light of the World,” an ecumenical evening prayer, will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Kandiyohi. It is a musical worship service of sung, spoken and silent prayer centered around the theme “Jesus Christ is the Light of the World.” Everyone is welcome to participate in the 30-minute service that will be followed with a time of fellowship. Six local churches — Hope Presbyterian in Spicer; Tripolis Lutheran and Ebenezer Lutheran in Kandiyohi; and Bethel Lutheran, First Presbyterian and Eagle Lake Lutheran in Willmar — are sponsoring the services for the purpose of promoting unity, healing divisions, and renewing peace.

