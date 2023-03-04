Church Calendar published March 4, 2023

First Presbyterian

WILLMAR — “Light of the World,” an ecumenical evening prayer, will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at First Presbyterian Church, Willmar. It is a musical worship service of sung, spoken and silent prayer centered around the theme “Jesus Christ is the Light of the World.” Everyone is welcome to participate in the 30-minute service that will be followed with a time of fellowship. Six local churches — Hope Presbyterian in Spicer; Tripolis Lutheran and Ebenezer Lutheran in Kandiyohi; and Bethel Lutheran, First Presbyterian and Eagle Lake Lutheran in Willmar — are sponsoring the services for the purpose of promoting unity, healing divisions, and renewing peace.

Litchfield Area Christian Women

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Area Christian Women will have a “Fun with Flowers” coffee and rolls brunch at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Debbie Crabtree, of Fergus Falls, will present “Bloom Where You Are Planted — An Eternal Investment '' about the importance of communication upon self-image and vital relationships. Tickets are $5. Reservations deadline is noon Monday, March 6. Call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 . Walk-ins are welcome.

United Lutheran

LAKE LILLIAN — An all-you-can-eat smelt fry will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at United Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian. Smelt, coleslaw, beans and bread for $15, ages 5 and under eat free, take-outs available.

St. Clara’s Catholic

CLARA CITY — The Knights of Columbus fish fry will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at St. Clara’s Catholic Church in Clara City.

St. Louis Catholic

PAYNESVILLE — The Knights of Columbus will have its annual farm toy show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. New, used and refurbished toys and farm crafts for sale. Food available. Guest appearance by Lorali Diaz, United States of America Miss Minnesota 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

