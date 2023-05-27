Church Calendar published May 27, 2023

Litchfield Area Christian Women

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Area Christian Women present “On Your Life’s Journey” at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Speaker Laurie Kimball, of Minneapolis, will share tips about moving on physically, emotionally and spiritually. Get to know your table mates during this presentation about moving on in life. Music by Mindy Tembon of Hutchinson. Tickets are $5 including coffee and rolls. Reservations deadline is noon June 5. Call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.

Hope Presbyterian

SPICER — The annual meatball supper will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Hope Presbyterian Church in Spicer. Adult tickets are $15, ages 6-10 are $10, children under 6 are free. Meal includes meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, homemade bread, homemade bars, lemonade, water and coffee.