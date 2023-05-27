99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Church Calendar published May 27, 2023

Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.

Flickering candle
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:47 AM

Litchfield Area Christian Women

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Area Christian Women present “On Your Life’s Journey” at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Speaker Laurie Kimball, of Minneapolis, will share tips about moving on physically, emotionally and spiritually. Get to know your table mates during this presentation about moving on in life. Music by Mindy Tembon of Hutchinson. Tickets are $5 including coffee and rolls. Reservations deadline is noon June 5. Call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.

Hope Presbyterian

SPICER — The annual meatball supper will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Hope Presbyterian Church in Spicer. Adult tickets are $15, ages 6-10 are $10, children under 6 are free. Meal includes meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, homemade bread, homemade bars, lemonade, water and coffee.

More faith-related content:
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Now is the time to come together
"Come Holy Spirit, come. ... I wonder if that’s what Peter prayed for on the day that Pentecost occurred?"
May 26, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A letter to a graduating child
"It’s a curious thing, parenting: You spend nearly two decades preparing the most cherished people in your lives for life out there, only then to never want to let them go."
May 19, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Thank you to tireless clergy
"Some lament the 'demise' of the church, but I assure you, clergy are adapting to the new needs in ministry. We don’t have all of the answers yet, but neither are we idled by the uncertainty."
May 12, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published May 6, 2023
Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.
May 06, 2023 11:36 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Social connection is crucial to our wellbeing
"The loneliness crisis in the United States has reached the same danger level as daily smoking!"
May 05, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published April 29, 2023
Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.
April 29, 2023 07:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Gratitude for time with a friend
Denis Register “had an innate way of making lifetime connections with everyone he met. The first time he met you, he would quickly get to know your life story and would remember that the next time you met.”
April 28, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published April 22, 2023
Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.
April 22, 2023 08:08 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A diverse world exists outside our bubbles
"Where have you sought out the opportunity to witness the vast diversity of God’s creation?"
April 21, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published April 15, 2023
Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.
April 15, 2023 11:43 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
