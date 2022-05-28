99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Church Calendar published May 28, 2022

Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.

Flickering candle
Donna Middleton
May 28, 2022 at 11:55 AM

Diocese of New Ulm

052822.n.wct.Hansen, Nathan.jpg
Nathan Hansen, one of three men to be ordained to the priesthood in the Diocese of New Ulm on May 28, 2022.
Contributed

NEW ULM — Three men from the Catholic Diocese of New Ulm will be ordained to the priesthood at 10 a.m. May 28 at the Church of St. Mary in Sleepy Eye by Bishop Emeritus John M. LeVoir.

The Mass will be livestreamed at dnu.org .

Nathan Hansen, 27, is the son of Deacon John and Ruthann Hansen of Dassel. His home parish is the Church of St. John in Darwin. He is a 2013 graduate of Dassel-Cokato High School, a 2018 graduate of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, and is a student at Saint Paul Seminary in St. Paul.

052822.n.wct.Thooft, Tanner.jpg
Tanner Thooft, one of three men to be ordained to the priesthood in the Diocese of New Ulm on May 28, 2022.
Contributed

Tanner Thooft, 26, is the son of Scott and Debbie Thooft of Lynd. His home parish is the Church of St. Edward in Minneota. He is a 2014 graduate of Minneota High School, a 2018 graduate of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, and is a student at Saint Paul Seminary in St. Paul.

052822.n.wct.Bot, Joshua.jpg
Joshua Bot, one of three men to be ordained to the priesthood in the Diocese of New Ulm on May 28, 2022.
Contributed

Joshua Bot, 26, is the son of Deacon Bruce and Juanita Bot of Minneota. His home parish is the Church of St. Edward in Minneota. He is a 2014 graduate of Minneota High School, a 2018 graduate of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, and is a student at Saint Paul Seminary in St. Paul.

Crow River Lutheran

BELGRADE — The Memorial Day meatball dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 30, at Crow River Lutheran Church, south of Belgrade. Meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, vegetables, dinner roll, dessert and beverage. Adult tickets are $10, ages 5-12 are $5, under 5 eats free. Take-out available.

Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
