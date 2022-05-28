Church Calendar published May 28, 2022

Diocese of New Ulm

Nathan Hansen, one of three men to be ordained to the priesthood in the Diocese of New Ulm on May 28, 2022. Contributed

NEW ULM — Three men from the Catholic Diocese of New Ulm will be ordained to the priesthood at 10 a.m. May 28 at the Church of St. Mary in Sleepy Eye by Bishop Emeritus John M. LeVoir.

The Mass will be livestreamed at dnu.org .

Nathan Hansen, 27, is the son of Deacon John and Ruthann Hansen of Dassel. His home parish is the Church of St. John in Darwin. He is a 2013 graduate of Dassel-Cokato High School, a 2018 graduate of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, and is a student at Saint Paul Seminary in St. Paul.

Tanner Thooft, one of three men to be ordained to the priesthood in the Diocese of New Ulm on May 28, 2022. Contributed

Tanner Thooft, 26, is the son of Scott and Debbie Thooft of Lynd. His home parish is the Church of St. Edward in Minneota. He is a 2014 graduate of Minneota High School, a 2018 graduate of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, and is a student at Saint Paul Seminary in St. Paul.

Joshua Bot, one of three men to be ordained to the priesthood in the Diocese of New Ulm on May 28, 2022. Contributed

Joshua Bot, 26, is the son of Deacon Bruce and Juanita Bot of Minneota. His home parish is the Church of St. Edward in Minneota. He is a 2014 graduate of Minneota High School, a 2018 graduate of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, and is a student at Saint Paul Seminary in St. Paul.

