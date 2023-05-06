99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle

Church Calendar published May 6, 2023

Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.

Flickering candle
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:36 AM

St. Mary’s Catholic

WILLMAR — The Knights of Columbus will serve an omelet breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Willmar. Adult tickets are $12, ages 8-16 are $6, and under 8 eat free. Family maximum is $30. Proceeds benefit the high school scholarship fund.

Litchfield Area Christian Women

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Area Christian Women will have a “Fun with Hats” coffee and rolls brunch at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Special feature by Judy Misener, of Cross Lake, who will present an array of hats modeled by a number of those gathered. Music by Elaine Randt of Litchfield. Misener, a floral designer, also is the main speaker, discussing the many hats a mother wears and the retreat center she and husband are building for families who have lost children. Tickets are $5. Reservations deadline is noon May 8. Call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504. Walk-ins are also welcome.

More faith-related content:
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Social connection is crucial to our wellbeing
"The loneliness crisis in the United States has reached the same danger level as daily smoking!"
May 05, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published April 29, 2023
April 29, 2023 07:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Gratitude for time with a friend
Denis Register “had an innate way of making lifetime connections with everyone he met. The first time he met you, he would quickly get to know your life story and would remember that the next time you met.”
April 28, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published April 22, 2023
April 22, 2023 08:08 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A diverse world exists outside our bubbles
"Where have you sought out the opportunity to witness the vast diversity of God’s creation?"
April 21, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published April 15, 2023
April 15, 2023 11:43 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: We meet God in those around us
"We have a relational God, and we come to know God in the people with whom we interact every day."
April 14, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published April 8, 2023
April 08, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
A church
Columns
Jerad Morey: Faith leaders help heal divided communities
From the commentary: To shore up the torn and tattered social fabric that serves as a foundation for our democracy, faith leaders and representatives from across America’s religious communities have a unique and important role to play: We can bring the healing needed in our nation at this time.
April 07, 2023 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Jerad Morey / The Fulcrum
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Celebrating the hope of Easter
"Easter is about the hope of Jesus’ saving action through all of life’s struggles, and you don’t have to be a Christian to join in the joy and celebration of that!"
April 07, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks

