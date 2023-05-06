Church Calendar published May 6, 2023

St. Mary’s Catholic

WILLMAR — The Knights of Columbus will serve an omelet breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Willmar. Adult tickets are $12, ages 8-16 are $6, and under 8 eat free. Family maximum is $30. Proceeds benefit the high school scholarship fund.

Litchfield Area Christian Women

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Area Christian Women will have a “Fun with Hats” coffee and rolls brunch at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Special feature by Judy Misener, of Cross Lake, who will present an array of hats modeled by a number of those gathered. Music by Elaine Randt of Litchfield. Misener, a floral designer, also is the main speaker, discussing the many hats a mother wears and the retreat center she and husband are building for families who have lost children. Tickets are $5. Reservations deadline is noon May 8. Call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504. Walk-ins are also welcome.