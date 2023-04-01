99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Farm, Garden & Outdoors calendar published April 1, 2023

Events and classes scheduled in the outdoors, gardening and farming. Submit your event at news@wctrib.com by noon on Tuesday.

Round hay bales in a field
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 8:49 AM

Farming

Pesticide applicator testing: April 7, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Renville County Soil and Water Conservation District office in Olivia. Review the Minnesota Department of Ag website for testing requirements or call Ethan Dahl at 320-523-1550 , ext 101 or email at ethan.dahl@mn.nacdnet.net with any questions. The website is www.mda.state.mn.us/pesticide-fertilizer/pesticide-applicator-licensing .

Beef Quality Assurance certification: April 25, 7 p.m., free, online via Zoom by the University of Minnesota Extension and the Minnesota Beef Council. Advance registration required at z.umn.edu/BQAApril25 . BQA certification is being required by many major industry buyers and processors. It is still voluntary for producers to complete; however, when a producer does not have current BQA certification, the result is that many packers and feedlots simply cannot purchase those cattle because their company cannot source cattle from a producer who does not meet their certification requirements. If unable to attend the Zoom session, earn free certification online, anytime, at www.bqa.org .

Keep reading for more of this week's calendar items below the related content.

More agriculture-related news:
soil_health_conservation.jpg
Columns
So many differing views on agriculture, so many 'blind spots'
Columnist Jonathan Knutson suggests readers consider those topics they avoid and hear from those people they often avoid to open up to different ways of thinking.
March 31, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Knutson
WalzBudget.jpg
Policy
Minnesota soybean growers express disappointment in budget agreement
MSGA said the recent biennium budget agreement doesn't reflect the importance of agriculture to Minnesota's economy.
March 29, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kandi Acres goats.JPG
Members Only
Business
Halal-certified goat processing facility coming to Willmar
The owners of Clean Chickens and Co. plan to open the plant this fall in Willmar. The goal is for it to be a halal-certified facility, with a Muslim slaughterman doing the slaughtering by hand.
March 29, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
100719.N.WCT.PrairieHorizonsFarm07.jpg
Members Only
Business
Women in Ag 2023 conference in Willmar focuses on building resilience in challenging times
Several of the breakout sessions, along with keynote speaker and closing panel, at the 2023 Women in Ag Conference in Willmar focused on helping women build resilience.
March 29, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud

Gardening

Let’s Make Planty Things: Thursday, April 20, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Jefferson Learning Center, ages 16 and up, instructor Pam Vruwink, $20 per session, register at Willmar Community Education. This hands-on class will make a variety of fun, plant-related projects. Course fee includes all required supplies. April 20 project is a ceramic planter to be decorated.

Let’s Propagate Plants: Thursday, April 24, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Jefferson Learning Center, ages 16 and up, instructor Pam Vruwink, $10 per session, register at Willmar Community Education. This hands-on class will propagate plants (without seeds) by taking fresh cuttings from the syngonium houseplant. Course fee includes plant cuttings, growing medium and containers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outdoors

Sibley State Park: A vehicle permit is required to enter the park and is available online. Sibley State Park is west of New London just off U.S. Highway 71. The Interpretive Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday; call 320-354-2055 . For more information, visit the state Department of Natural Resources website at www.dnr.state.mn.us . Cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions available at dnr.state.mn.us/snow_depth/index.html.

  • Campfire Safety 101: April 8, 10 to 11 a.m., meet at the Interpretive Center Amphitheater. Learn fire basics and how to safely enjoy campfires.
  • Morning mindfulness hike: April 22, 10 to 11 a.m., meet at Interpretive Center. Join an interpreter to take a deep breath and enjoy the natural world during 0.7-mile hike on Pondview Trail: Please dress for weather.
  • Scats and tracks: April 22, 2 to 3 p.m., at the Interpretive Center. Learn about the scats and tracks of resident wildlife and how to identify them.

Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center: Trails at the rural Spicer center may be used during daylight hours at no cost. For trail conditions, check the website at www.prairiewoodselc.org . A bathroom with composting toilets is open by the pavilion. Pets should be on a leash. Advance registration required for all classes. All equipment rentals (fat-tire bikes, cross-country skies, snowshoes and kicksleds) will be handled on a reservation basis, made at least 24 hours in advance. To reserve equipment for the weekend, please call by noon Friday. Two-hour equipment rental is $20 for adults, $10 for members and $5 for all youth. Call 320-354-5894 .

  • Earth Day 2023: April 22, 1 to 4:30 p.m., free, no registration required. Recycled outdoor gear sale, climbing wall, four half-hour classes on ponds, birds, mammals and insects. The Meadow Adventures puppet show will be at 1 and 3 p.m. with audience participation. Wood duck box building, nitrate testing, rain barrels for sale, adopt-a-drain and a food truck on site.
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
What To Read Next
040123.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS
Lifestyle
Looking back 10 years at the first Fielding Questions column
April 01, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
040123.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
Reflecting back on 10 years and 1,000 garden columns
April 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Serving platter of fruit, crackers, sausage and dip.
Lifestyle
Food & Drink published March 30, 2023
March 30, 2023 07:49 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.Rail.crossbucks
Local
Morton, Minnesota-based rail authority receives $322,000 grant for bridge rehabilitation project
March 31, 2023 09:24 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
c16ca2-20230330-people-hold-signs-and-yell-2000.jpg
Minnesota
As Minn. lawmakers dole out record surplus, many say they need more
March 31, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Softball: Ridgewater opens with a pair of losses in Crossover Tournament
March 31, 2023 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar senior Mattix Swanson reacts after the Cardinals forced a turnover on downs in the second quarter during a North Central White District game against St. Cloud Apollo on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Mattix Swanson joins the show
March 31, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne