Farm, Garden & Outdoors calendar published April 1, 2023

Farming

Pesticide applicator testing: April 7, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Renville County Soil and Water Conservation District office in Olivia. Review the Minnesota Department of Ag website for testing requirements or call Ethan Dahl at 320-523-1550 , ext 101 or email at ethan.dahl@mn.nacdnet.net with any questions. The website is www.mda.state.mn.us/pesticide-fertilizer/pesticide-applicator-licensing .

Beef Quality Assurance certification: April 25, 7 p.m., free, online via Zoom by the University of Minnesota Extension and the Minnesota Beef Council. Advance registration required at z.umn.edu/BQAApril25 . BQA certification is being required by many major industry buyers and processors. It is still voluntary for producers to complete; however, when a producer does not have current BQA certification, the result is that many packers and feedlots simply cannot purchase those cattle because their company cannot source cattle from a producer who does not meet their certification requirements. If unable to attend the Zoom session, earn free certification online, anytime, at www.bqa.org .

Keep reading for more of this week's calendar items below the related content.

Gardening

Let’s Make Planty Things: Thursday, April 20, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Jefferson Learning Center, ages 16 and up, instructor Pam Vruwink, $20 per session, register at Willmar Community Education. This hands-on class will make a variety of fun, plant-related projects. Course fee includes all required supplies. April 20 project is a ceramic planter to be decorated.

Let’s Propagate Plants: Thursday, April 24, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Jefferson Learning Center, ages 16 and up, instructor Pam Vruwink, $10 per session, register at Willmar Community Education. This hands-on class will propagate plants (without seeds) by taking fresh cuttings from the syngonium houseplant. Course fee includes plant cuttings, growing medium and containers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outdoors

Sibley State Park: A vehicle permit is required to enter the park and is available online. Sibley State Park is west of New London just off U.S. Highway 71. The Interpretive Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday; call 320-354-2055 . For more information, visit the state Department of Natural Resources website at www.dnr.state.mn.us . Cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions available at dnr.state.mn.us/snow_depth/index.html.



Campfire Safety 101: April 8, 10 to 11 a.m., meet at the Interpretive Center Amphitheater. Learn fire basics and how to safely enjoy campfires.

April 8, 10 to 11 a.m., meet at the Interpretive Center Amphitheater. Learn fire basics and how to safely enjoy campfires. Morning mindfulness hike: April 22, 10 to 11 a.m., meet at Interpretive Center. Join an interpreter to take a deep breath and enjoy the natural world during 0.7-mile hike on Pondview Trail: Please dress for weather.

April 22, 10 to 11 a.m., meet at Interpretive Center. Join an interpreter to take a deep breath and enjoy the natural world during 0.7-mile hike on Pondview Trail: Please dress for weather. Scats and tracks: April 22, 2 to 3 p.m., at the Interpretive Center. Learn about the scats and tracks of resident wildlife and how to identify them.

Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center: Trails at the rural Spicer center may be used during daylight hours at no cost. For trail conditions, check the website at www.prairiewoodselc.org . A bathroom with composting toilets is open by the pavilion. Pets should be on a leash. Advance registration required for all classes. All equipment rentals (fat-tire bikes, cross-country skies, snowshoes and kicksleds) will be handled on a reservation basis, made at least 24 hours in advance. To reserve equipment for the weekend, please call by noon Friday. Two-hour equipment rental is $20 for adults, $10 for members and $5 for all youth. Call 320-354-5894 .

