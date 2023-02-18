Farm, Garden & Outdoors calendar published Feb. 18, 2023

Farming

Small grain workshops: University of Minnesota Extension is offering small grain workshops across Minnesota to address successful small grain management. Registration is free, and is required to assist with meal planning. Workshops in the area include:



, Cold Spring, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Great Blue Heron, contact Joe Krippner at 320-980-2915 by Feb. 20 to have the noon meal. Feb. 24, Benson, 10 a.m. to noon, McKinney's on Southside, contact Scott Lee at 320-760-6129 by Feb. 22 to have the noon meal.

Nutrient management conference: St. Cloud, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Feb. 21, Holiday Inn. University of Minnesota Extension and the Minnesota Agricultural Water Resource Center’s nutrient management conference will bring experts together to focus on nutrient management. Advance registration is required. In-person attendance will be limited to 100 with a fee of $20 payable at time of registration. Virtual attendance is free but still requires registration. For more information and to register, go to z.umn.edu/nutrientconference .

Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops webinar series. This free, live, online program will provide up-to-date, research-based information to help optimize your crop management strategies for 2023. Sessions will be held over Zoom from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 11 through March 29. Sessions will begin with a brief presentation by the discussion leaders for the day, followed by discussion framed around farmer/participant questions on the topic. Register at z.umn.edu/strategic-farming for the entire program series. Sessions will be recorded and posted for viewing later. The next three sessions are:



“Can I take an N credit?" and other cover crop frequently asked questions; Anna Cates, state soil health specialist, and Matt Ruark, Extension soil scientist, University of Wisconsin-Madison. March 1: Expanding your rotation with small grains; Jochum Wiersma, Extension small grains specialist.

Expanding your rotation with small grains; Jochum Wiersma, Extension small grains specialist. March 8: Corn tar spot distribution, development and management; Dean Malvick, Extension plant pathologist, and Darcy Telenko, Extension field crop pathologist, Purdue University.

Pesticide applicator testing: March 6 and April 7, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Renville County Soil and Water Conservation District office in Olivia. Review the Minnesota Department of Ag website for testing requirements or call Ethan Dahl at 320-523-1550 , ext 101 or email at ethan.dahl@mn.nacdnet.net with any questions. The website is www.mda.state.mn.us/pesticide-fertilizer/pesticide-applicator-licensing .

Farm transfer planning workshop: March 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., MinnWest Technology Campus auditorium, Willmar, ages 25 and older, $150 per farm owner. Instructors are Samantha Nelson, David Nelson and Mark Santelman. Register at Willmar Community Education at tce.me/icqFqM . Designed for owners who are serious about starting their farm transition and want to include their family or successors in the process. It will focus on family dynamics by exploring personal and team strengths, as well as personal resilience building and stress management during the transfer process. Second part will focus on case studies and logistical questions guided by the wisdom of local experts and professionals seasoned in the transfer of farms. The final part will focus on building a practical farm transfer action plan for participants to use as a catalyst for their transition efforts. Our facilitation model is centered around your family (or farm owner and successor) first. Once your legacy is well-articulated, local resources can follow up to equip and empower you to fulfill your vision.

Gardening

Gardening from the ground up: Feb. 20-24, 1 to 2:30 p.m., free, online; University of Minnesota Extension educators present the fourth annual webinar series. The free virtual workshops will focus on trees and shrubs in the home landscape. Webinars will cover topics ranging from tree establishment to proper pruning techniques, to tree pest management — all useful for any curious beginner gardener or yard owner. Recordings of the webinars will be sent out at the conclusion of the series.

Let’s Make Planty Things: Thursday, Feb. 23, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Jefferson Learning Center, ages 16 and up, instructor Pam Vruwink, $20 per session, register at Willmar Community Education. Enjoy do-it-yourself adventures? This hands-on class will make a variety of fun, plant-related projects. Course fee includes all required supplies. Feb. 23 class is a forsythe pot for rooting plant cuttings; March 23 class is a kokedama, which is potting up plants in a ball of moss and displaying them in a dish or suspended in the air, and April 20 is a ceramic planter which may be decorated.

Let’s Propagate Plants: Thursday, April 24, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Jefferson Learning Center, ages 16 and up, instructor Pam Vruwink, $10, register at Willmar Community Education. Looking to expand your indoor plant collection? Create new plants from existing plants? This hands-on class will propagate plants (without seeds) by taking fresh cuttings from a syngonium plant (also called Arrowhead vine). Course fee includes plant cuttings, growing medium and containers.

Meeker County Gardener’s Gala: March 21, 5 to 8:30 p.m., Church of St. Philip, Litchfield, the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners of Meeker County annual educational evening with speakers and vendors. Robin Trott, Extension horticulture education in Douglas County, will speak on “Grow a Rainbow: Annual flowers for color and purpose” and Larry Cipolla, master gardener, will be speaking on hydroponics for year-round gardening, the very easy way. For more information, call the Extension Office at 320-693-5275 . Go to z.umn.edu/MeekerGardenGala23 to register online and pay or to download the brochure to register by mail. Tickets are $10 by March 10 and $20 at the door.

Wright County Spring Days: March 25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maple Lake High School, $35 advance registration by March 8, $45 at the door. More information and registration at z.umn.edu/SpringDays2023 .

Douglas County Let’s Get Growing: April 1, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Discovery Middle School, Alexandria, No advance registration, $20, cash or check only at the door.

McLeod County Horticulture Education Day: April 1, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Crow River Golf Club, Hutchinson. For more information, call 763-682-7394 .

'Prairie Yard and Garden': The 36th season of "Prairie Yard and Garden" starts Jan. 19 on Pioneer PBS. All the shows will be available for online viewing at www.pioneer.org after the original showing.



Feb. 23: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27. Host Mary Holm presents “How to Grow Good Tomatoes” as she visits with 90-plus-year old John Anderson who has been growing tomatoes for a very long time in Morris and he shares his experience and growing tips.

Outdoors

Sibley State Park: A vehicle permit is required to enter the park and is available online. Sibley State Park is west of New London just off U.S. Highway 71. The Interpretive Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday; call 320-354-2055 . For more information, visit the state Department of Natural Resources website at www.dnr.state.mn.us . Cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions available at dnr.state.mn.us/snow_depth/index.html.



Feb. 25 or March 4, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meet at the Interpretive Center and take a snowshoe hike on the Pondview Trail. Learn the snowshoeing basics and explore the winter landscape with an interpreter. Advance registration is required due to limited equipment. Please contact Savannah, 320-354-2055 , at the Sibley Interpretive Center to reserve your spot. If there is not sufficient snow, it will be a winter hike. An incredible journey: March 18, 11 a.m. to noon; meet at the Interpretive Center. How does water end up in different forms and locations? Play a game to explore the water cycle. Activity is designed for ages 5-11, but all are welcome to participate.

March 18, 11 a.m. to noon; meet at the Interpretive Center. How does water end up in different forms and locations? Play a game to explore the water cycle. Activity is designed for ages 5-11, but all are welcome to participate. Skin and bones: March 18, 2 to 3 p.m., at the Interpretive Center. See how many pelts and skulls you recognize and compare them to other animals found at the park.

Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center: Trails at the rural Spicer center may be used during daylight hours at no cost. For trail conditions, check the website at www.prairiewoodselc.org . A bathroom with composting toilets is open by the pavilion. Pets should be on a leash. Advance registration required for all classes. All equipment rentals (fat-tire bikes, cross-country skies, snowshoes and kicksleds) will be handled on a reservation basis, made at least 24 hours in advance. To reserve equipment for the weekend, please call by noon Friday. Two-hour equipment rental is $20 for adults, $10 for members and $5 for all youth. Call 320-354-5894 .



2023 Climbing wall: Feb. 23, 4 to 5:30 p.m., $10 per session, grades K-12, advance registration required. Challenge yourself both physically and mentally at your own pace. Beginners can learn about the sport, exercise and have fun. Experienced climbers can train and refine their skills. Instructors will be there to help, and equipment is provided. Additional dates are March 7 and March 23.

Feb. 23, 4 to 5:30 p.m., $10 per session, grades K-12, advance registration required. Challenge yourself both physically and mentally at your own pace. Beginners can learn about the sport, exercise and have fun. Experienced climbers can train and refine their skills. Instructors will be there to help, and equipment is provided. Additional dates are March 7 and March 23. 2023 Pioneer Winter Survival: March 2, 4 to 6 p.m., grades 3-6, $10. Do you have what it takes to survive a Minnesota winter, pioneer style? Come to the 1888 cabin, dress as a pioneer, help saw wood, make candles, learn out to build a fire with flint and steel, try snowshoeing and Scandinavian kicksledding and warm up by the fire with some hot apple cider. Dress for an outdoor experience.

'Prairie Sportsman': The 14th season of "Prairie Sportsman" starts Jan. 22 on Pioneer PBS. All the shows will be available for online viewing at www.pioneer.org after the original showing.

