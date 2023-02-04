Farm, Garden & Outdoors calendar published Feb. 4, 2023

Farming

Womenin Ag Network conference: Feb. 7, 8:30 to 3 p.m., Willmar Conference Center, $100, students $25, register at z.umn.edu/WAGNconf . Theme is "Building resilience on your farm and in your family" with keynote speaker Monica McConkey and three breakout tracks and closing panel discussion.

Cow/Calf Days: Feb. 7, 9:30 a.m., Clear Springs Cattle Co., 30819 T-53, Starbuck. The 50th year of the Cow/Calf Days tour and trade show by University of Minnesota Extension will be held at several locations. Event will feature information on the cattle market outlook and where to go from here, simple things that add value, integrating grazing and soil health, and vitamin and mineral nutrition. It is for cow/calf producers, allied industry representatives, and is open to the public. Registration is $10 and includes a meal, proceedings book, and program materials. More information available at extension.umn.edu/news/50-years-umn-extension-cow-calf-days or contact Eric Mousel at 218-513-0781 or emmousel@umn.edu

Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops webinar series. This free, live, online program will provide up-to-date, research-based information to help optimize your crop management strategies for 2023. Sessions will be held over Zoom from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 11 through March 29. Sessions will begin with a brief presentation by the discussion leaders for the day, followed by discussion framed around farmer/participant questions on the topic. Register at z.umn.edu/strategic-farming for the entire program series. Sessions will be recorded and posted for viewing later. The next three sessions are:



Feb. 8: Are biologicals in corn & soybean logical? Seth Naeve, Extension soybean agronomist, and Dan Kaiser, Extension nutrient management specialist.

Weed management in the era of increasing herbicide resistance; Debalin Sarangi, Extension weed management specialist. Feb. 22: “Can I take an N credit?" and other cover crop frequently asked questions; Anna Cates, state soil health specialist, and Matt Ruark, Extension soil scientist, University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Pesticide applicator testing: March 6 and April 7, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Renville County Soil and Water Conservation District office in Olivia. Review the Minnesota Department of Ag website for testing requirements or call Ethan Dahl at 320-523-1550 , ext 101 or email at ethan.dahl@mn.nacdnet.net with any questions. The website is www.mda.state.mn.us/pesticide-fertilizer/pesticide-applicator-licensing .

Farm transfer planning workshop: March 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., MinnWest Technology Campus auditorium, Willmar, ages 25 and older, $150 per farm owner. Instructors are Samantha Nelson, David Nelson and Mark Santelman. Register at Willmar Community Education at tce.me/icqFqM . Designed for owners who are serious about starting their farm transition and want to include their family or successors in the process. It will focus on family dynamics by exploring personal and team strengths, as well as personal resilience building and stress management during the transfer process. Second part will focus on case studies and logistical questions guided by the wisdom of local experts and professionals seasoned in the transfer of farms. The final part will focus on building a practical farm transfer action plan for participants to use as a catalyst for their transition efforts. Our facilitation model is centered around your family (or farm owner and successor) first. Once your legacy is well-articulated, local resources can follow up to equip and empower you to fulfill your vision.

Gardening

Gardening from the ground up: Feb. 20-24, 1 to 2:30 p.m., free, online; University of Minnesota Extension educators present the fourth annual webinar series. The free virtual workshops will focus on trees and shrubs in the home landscape. Webinars will cover topics ranging from tree establishment to proper pruning techniques, to tree pest management — all useful for any curious beginner gardener or yard owner. Recordings of the webinars will be sent out at the conclusion of the series.

Let’s Make Planty Things: Thursday, Feb. 23, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Jefferson Learning Center, ages 16 and up, instructor Pam Vruwink, $20 per session, register at Willmar Community Education. Enjoy do-it-yourself adventures? This hands-on class will make a variety of fun, plant-related projects. Course fee includes all required supplies. Feb. 23 class is a forsythe pot for rooting plant cuttings; March 23 class is a kokedama, which is potting up plants in a ball of moss and displaying them in a dish or suspended in the air, and April 20 is a ceramic planter which may be decorated.

2023 Meeker County Gardeners Gala: March 21, 5 to 8:30 p.m., Church of St. Philip, Litchfield, the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners of Meeker County annual educational evening with speakers and vendors. Robin Trott, Extension horticulture education in Douglas County, will speak on “Grow a Rainbow: Annual flowers for color and purpose” and Larry Cipolla, master gardener, will be speaking on hydroponics for year-round gardening, the very easy way. For more information, call the Extension Office at 320-693-5275 . Go to z.umn.edu/MeekerGardenGala23 to register online and pay or to download the brochure to register by mail. Tickets are $10 by March 10 and $20 at the door.

Let’s Propagate Plants: Thursday, April 24, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Jefferson Learning Center, ages 16 and up, instructor Pam Vruwink, $10, register at Willmar Community Education. Looking to expand your indoor plant collection? Create new plants from existing plants? This hands-on class will propagate plants (without seeds) by taking fresh cuttings from a syngonium plant (also called Arrowhead vine). Course fee includes plant cuttings, growing medium, and containers.

'Prairie Yard and Garden': The 36th season of "Prairie Yard and Garden" starts Jan. 19 on Pioneer PBS. All the shows will be available for online viewing at www.pioneer.org after the original showing.



Feb. 9: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Host Mary Holm presents “How to Grow Hydrangeas.” Debbie Lonnee of Minnesota-based Bailey Nurseries talks about the best varieties and growing tips for these elegant plants with an old-fashioned charm.

Outdoors

Sibley State Park: A vehicle permit is required to enter the park and is available online. Sibley State Park is west of New London just off U.S. Highway 71. For more information, visit the state Department of Natural Resources website at www.dnr.state.mn.us . Cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions available at dnr.state.mn.us/snow_depth/index.html.



Great Backyard Bird Count: Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to noon. Meet at the Interpretive Center and join the staff on the Pondview Trail to identify and count as many birds as possible. Bring your own binoculars if you have them. If you do not have a pair of binoculars, please contact Savannah, 320-354-2055 , at the Sibley Interpretive Center to borrow a pair from the park. There is a limited number available. If you can't join us on the trail, drop by the Interpretive Center to check out a birding kit and turn in your count at the end of the day.

Lac qui Parle State Park: A vehicle permit is required to enter the park and is available at the park by self-registration that night. Lac qui Parle State park is west of Watson. For more information, visit the state Department of Natural Resources website at www.dnr.state.mn.us . Cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/snow_depth/index.html.



Lake Which Speaks Ice Luminary Hike: Feb. 4, 6:30 to 8 p.m. The hike to the historic Works Progress Administration warming shelter is just short of a mile on a flat, packed snow trail and is suitable for beginner-level hikers of all ages. The trail is lined with ice luminaries using real candles that illuminate the trail. It starts at the park shop on the southwest side of the lake near the group camps. Hot chocolate and s’mores available at the historic shelter. For more information, email terri.dinesen@state.mn.us or call 320-734-4450 , ext 229.

Fort Ridgely State Park: A vehicle permit is required to enter the park located south of Fairfax. For more information, visit the state Department of Natural Resources website at www.dnr.state.mn.us . Snowmobile trail conditions available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/snow_depth/index.html.



Candlelight snowshoe or walk: Feb. 4, 5 to 8 p.m. Drop by any time for snowshoeing or hiking as stars twinkle overhead and candles flicker in the snow. The 1-mile trail starts at the Chalet and is suitable for beginner-level snowshoers or hikers of all ages. End the evening with a cup of hot cocoa near a crackling bonfire. Roasting sticks are available for visitors.

Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center: Trails at the rural Spicer center may be used during daylight hours at no cost. For trail conditions, check the website at www.prairiewoodselc.org . A bathroom with composting toilets is open by the pavilion. Pets should be on a leash. Advance registration required for all classes. All equipment rentals (fat-tire bikes, cross-country skies, snowshoes and kicksleds) will be handled on a reservation basis, made at least 24 hours in advance. To reserve equipment for the weekend, please call by noon Friday. Two-hour equipment rental is $20 for adults, $10 for members and $5 for all youth. Call 320-354-5894 .



Climbing wall: Feb. 7, 4 to 5:30 p.m., $10 per session, grades K-12, advance registration required. Challenge yourself both physically and mentally at your own pace. Beginners can learn about the sport, exercise and have fun. Experienced climbers can train and refine their skills. Instructors will be there to help, and equipment is provided. Additional dates are Feb. 23, March 7, March 23.

Winter Fun Day: Feb. 12, 1 to 4 p.m., $5 per person, $20 max per family. Celebrate winter with fun outdoor activities for everyone in the family including snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, Scandinavian kicksleds, and fat tire bikes. While indoors, warm up by the fire, learn about some winter hobbies and try your hand at the climbing wall. Dress for an outdoor experience.

Snowshoeing: Feb. 16, 4 to 5:30 p.m., grades 4-12, $10. On snowshoes, you can explore “off the beaten path” and beyond the trails. Enjoy this magical adventure through quiet woods and hills, while watching for tracks and signs of our animal neighbors. Instruction and all equipment provided. Dress for an outdoor experience.

'Prairie Sportsman': The 14th season of "Prairie Sportsman" starts Jan. 22 on Pioneer PBS. All the shows will be available for online viewing at www.pioneer.org after the original showing.

