Lifestyle

Farm, Garden & Outdoors calendar published March 18, 2023

Events and classes scheduled in the outdoors, gardening and farming. Submit your event at news@wctrib.com by noon on Tuesday.

Round hay bales in a field
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 8:55 AM

Farming

Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops webinar series. This free, live, online program will provide up-to-date, research-based information to help optimize your crop management strategies for 2023. Sessions will be held over Zoom from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 11 through March 29. Sessions will begin with a brief presentation by the discussion leaders for the day, followed by discussion framed around farmer/participant questions on the topic. Register at z.umn.edu/strategic-farming for the entire program series. Sessions will be recorded and posted for viewing later. The last sessions are:

  • March 22: Soybean pests — what's up with the new and old ... are they a big deal?; Bob Koch, Extension entomologist.
  • March 29: Get your planters ready; Extension researchers, educators and agronomists.

Beef Quality Assurance certification: March 21, 7 p.m., free, online via Zoom by the University of Minnesota Extension and the Minnesota Beef Council; advance registration required at z.umn.edu/BQAMarch21 . BQA certification is being required by many major industry buyers and processors. It is still voluntary for producers to complete; however, when a producer does not have current BQA certification, the result is that many packers and feedlots simply cannot purchase those cattle because their company cannot source cattle from a producer who does not meet their certification requirements. If unable to attend the Zoom session, earn free certification online, anytime, at www.bqa.org .

Pesticide applicator testing: April 7, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Renville County Soil and Water Conservation District office in Olivia. Review the Minnesota Department of Ag website for testing requirements or call Ethan Dahl at 320-523-1550 , ext 101 or email at ethan.dahl@mn.nacdnet.net with any questions. The website is www.mda.state.mn.us/pesticide-fertilizer/pesticide-applicator-licensing .

Gardening

Meeker County Gardener’s Gala: March 21, 5 to 8:30 p.m., Church of St. Philip, Litchfield, the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners of Meeker County annual educational evening with speakers and vendors. Robin Trott, Extension horticulture education in Douglas County, will speak on “Grow a Rainbow: Annual flowers for color and purpose” and Larry Cipolla, master gardener, will be speaking on hydroponics for year-round gardening, the very easy way. Tickets are $20 at the door, call 320-693-5275 for more information.

Wright County Spring Days: March 25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maple Lake High School, $45 at the door. More information and registration at z.umn.edu/SpringDays2023 .

Douglas County Let’s Get Growing: April 1, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Discovery Middle School, Alexandria. No advance registration — $20, cash or check only at the door. Educational booths and three sessions, “Plant selection for a changing climate,” “Building soil health” and “A-Z of vegetables, herbs and fruits.”

McLeod County Horticulture Education Day: April 1, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Crow River Golf Club, Hutchinson. Tickets are $30 by March 24 and $35 at the door. For more information, call 763-682-7394 .

'Prairie Yard and Garden': The 36th season of "Prairie Yard and Garden" started Jan. 19 on Pioneer PBS. All the shows will be available for online viewing at www.pioneer.org after the original showing.

  • March 23: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and 1 p.m. Monday, March 27. Steve Kelley of Kelley and Kelley Nursery in Long Lake shares his knowledge of the early little beauties known as spring ephemerals.
  • March 30: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 1 p.m. Monday, April 3. See “Improving Your Home Landscape” with Don Kinzler, horticulturist with North Dakota State University and lifelong gardener, to learn his landscaping tips.
  • April 6: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and 1 p.m. Monday, April 10. Mary Holm visits Andy Kreuzer of Canby and his gorgeous yard, where he incorporates his love of history to create interest and implement different plant combinations.

Outdoors

Sibley State Park: A vehicle permit is required to enter the park and is available online. Sibley State Park is west of New London just off U.S. Highway 71. The Interpretive Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday; call 320-354-2055 . For more information, visit the state Department of Natural Resources website at www.dnr.state.mn.us . Cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions available at dnr.state.mn.us/snow_depth/index.html.

  • An incredible journey: March 18, 11 a.m. to noon, meet at the Interpretive Center. How does water end up in different forms and locations? Play a game to explore the water cycle. Activity is designed for ages 5-11, but all are welcome to participate.
  • Skin and bones: March 18, 2 to 3 p.m., at the Interpretive Center. See how many pelts and skulls you recognize and compare them to other animals found at the park.
  • VCC history walk: April 8, 10 to 11 a.m., meet at the beach. Explore the park’s rich history, learning about the Veterans Conservation Corps' work developing the park and buildings.
  • Campfire Safety 101: April 8, 10 to 11 a.m., meet at the Interpretive Center Amphitheater. Learn fire basics and how to safely enjoy campfires.

Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center: Trails at the rural Spicer center may be used during daylight hours at no cost. For trail conditions, check the website at www.prairiewoodselc.org . A bathroom with composting toilets is open by the pavilion. Pets should be on a leash. Advance registration required for all classes. All equipment rentals (fat-tire bikes, cross-country skies, snowshoes and kicksleds) will be handled on a reservation basis, made at least 24 hours in advance. To reserve equipment for the weekend, please call by noon Friday. Two-hour equipment rental is $20 for adults, $10 for members and $5 for all youth. Call 320-354-5894 .

  • Climbing wall: March 23, 4 to 5:30 p.m., $10 per session, grades K-12, advance registration required. Challenge yourself both physically and mentally at your own pace. Beginners can learn about the sport, exercise and have fun. Experienced climbers can train and refine their skills. Instructors will be there to help, and equipment is provided.

'Prairie Sportsman': The 14th season of "Prairie Sportsman" started Jan. 22 on Pioneer PBS. All the shows will be available for online viewing at www.pioneer.org after the original showing.

  • March 19: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, and repeats at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Join host Bret Amundson for “Things That Fly.” Mentoring young fly fishers and massive eagle collection in Wabasha.
  • March 26: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, and repeats at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday April 1. Join host Bret Amundson for “All Along the River.” Go winter fishing on the Mississippi and rock snot invading northeast Minnesota streams.
  • April 2: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, and repeats at 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Join host Bret Amundson for a spring turkey hunt and learn about the decline of red-headed woodpeckers.
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
