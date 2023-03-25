Farm, Garden & Outdoors calendar published March 25, 2023

Farming

Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops webinar series. This free, live, online program will provide up-to-date, research-based information to help optimize your crop management strategies for 2023. The final session over Zoom is from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29. Sessions begin with a brief presentation by the discussion leaders for the day, followed by discussion framed around farmer/participant questions on the topic. Register at z.umn.edu/strategic-farming . Sessions are recorded and posted for viewing later. The last session is:



March 29: Get your planters ready; Extension researchers, educators and agronomists.

Pesticide applicator testing: April 7, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Renville County Soil and Water Conservation District office in Olivia. Review the Minnesota Department of Ag website for testing requirements or call Ethan Dahl at 320-523-1550 , ext 101 or email at ethan.dahl@mn.nacdnet.net with any questions. The website is www.mda.state.mn.us/pesticide-fertilizer/pesticide-applicator-licensing .

Gardening

Douglas County Let’s Get Growing: April 1, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Discovery Middle School, Alexandria, No advance registration — $20, cash or check only at the door. Educational booths and three sessions, “Plant selection for a changing climate” by Julie Weisenhorn, University of Minnesota Extension educator; “Building soil health” by Joe Storlien, associate professor of environmental studies, College of St. Benedict and St. John's University; “A-Z of vegetables, herbs and fruits” by Courtney Tchida, community programs director, Minnesota State Horticultural Society.

McLeod County Horticulture Education Day: April 1, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Crow River Golf Club, Hutchinson. For more information, call 763-682-7394 .

Let’s Make Planty Things: Thursday, April 20, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Jefferson Learning Center, ages 16 and up, instructor Pam Vruwink, $20 per session, register at Willmar Community Education. This hands-on class will make a variety of fun, plant-related projects. Course fee includes all required supplies. April 20 is a ceramic planter to be decorated.

Let’s Propagate Plants: Thursday, April 24, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Jefferson Learning Center, ages 16 and up, instructor Pam Vruwink, $10 per session, register at Willmar Community Education. This hands-on class will propagate plants (without seeds) by taking fresh cuttings from the syngonium houseplant. Course fee includes plant cuttings, growing medium and containers.

'Prairie Yard and Garden': The 36th season of "Prairie Yard and Garden" started Jan. 19 on Pioneer PBS. All the shows will be available for online viewing at www.pioneer.org after the original showing.



7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 1 p.m. Monday, April 3. See “Improving Your Home Landscape” with Don Kinzler, horticulturist with North Dakota State University and lifelong gardener, to learn his landscaping tips. April 6: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and 1 p.m. Monday, April 10. Mary Holm visits Andy Kreuzer of Canby and his gorgeous yard, where he incorporates his love of history to create interest and implement different plant combinations.

Outdoors

Sibley State Park: A vehicle permit is required to enter the park and is available online. Sibley State Park is west of New London just off U.S. Highway 71. The Interpretive Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday; call 320-354-2055 . For more information, visit the state Department of Natural Resources website at www.dnr.state.mn.us . Cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions available at dnr.state.mn.us/snow_depth/index.html.



VCC history walk: April 8, 10 to 11 a.m., meet at the beach. Explore the park’s rich history, learning about the Veterans Conservation Corps' work developing the park and buildings.

April 8, 10 to 11 a.m., meet at the beach. Explore the park’s rich history, learning about the Veterans Conservation Corps' work developing the park and buildings. Campfire Safety 101: April 8, 10 to 11 a.m., meet at the Interpretive Center Amphitheater. Learn fire basics and how to safely enjoy campfires.

Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center: Trails at the rural Spicer center may be used during daylight hours at no cost. For trail conditions, check the website at www.prairiewoodselc.org . A bathroom with composting toilets is open by the pavilion. Pets should be on a leash. Advance registration required for all classes. All equipment rentals (fat-tire bikes, cross-country skies, snowshoes and kicksleds) will be handled on a reservation basis, made at least 24 hours in advance. To reserve equipment for the weekend, please call by noon Friday. Two-hour equipment rental is $20 for adults, $10 for members and $5 for all youth. Call 320-354-5894 .

'Prairie Sportsman': The 14th season of "Prairie Sportsman" started Jan. 22 on Pioneer PBS. All the shows will be available for online viewing at www.pioneer.org after the original showing.



March 26: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, and repeats at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday April 1. Join host Bret Amundson for “All Along the River.” Go winter fishing on the Mississippi and rock snot invading northeast Minnesota streams.