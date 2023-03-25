99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Farm, Garden & Outdoors calendar published March 25, 2023

Events and classes scheduled in the outdoors, gardening and farming. Submit your event at news@wctrib.com by noon on Tuesday.

Round hay bales in a field
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 11:22 AM

Farming

Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops webinar series. This free, live, online program will provide up-to-date, research-based information to help optimize your crop management strategies for 2023. The final session over Zoom is from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29. Sessions begin with a brief presentation by the discussion leaders for the day, followed by discussion framed around farmer/participant questions on the topic. Register at z.umn.edu/strategic-farming . Sessions are recorded and posted for viewing later. The last session is:

  • March 29: Get your planters ready; Extension researchers, educators and agronomists.

Pesticide applicator testing: April 7, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Renville County Soil and Water Conservation District office in Olivia. Review the Minnesota Department of Ag website for testing requirements or call Ethan Dahl at 320-523-1550 , ext 101 or email at ethan.dahl@mn.nacdnet.net with any questions. The website is www.mda.state.mn.us/pesticide-fertilizer/pesticide-applicator-licensing .

Gardening

Douglas County Let’s Get Growing: April 1, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Discovery Middle School, Alexandria, No advance registration — $20, cash or check only at the door. Educational booths and three sessions, “Plant selection for a changing climate” by Julie Weisenhorn, University of Minnesota Extension educator; “Building soil health” by Joe Storlien, associate professor of environmental studies, College of St. Benedict and St. John's University; “A-Z of vegetables, herbs and fruits” by Courtney Tchida, community programs director, Minnesota State Horticultural Society.

McLeod County Horticulture Education Day: April 1, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Crow River Golf Club, Hutchinson. For more information, call 763-682-7394 .

Keep reading for more of this week's calendar items below the related content.

More agriculture-related news:
IMG_9042.JPG
Business
Avian influenza could rise again as migratory season approaches
The number of birds infected with HPAI could spike due to the upcoming migratory season
March 25, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Beal
Faribault listening session.jpg
Minnesota
Health care a top issue among ag community at Faribault listening session
Minnesota Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen, Rep. Kristi Pursell and Sen. Aric Putnam were on the panel
March 23, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
The Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative met its environmental compliance goals in the past year, but it was costly to do so due to a range of challenges. They included a relatively warm winter and spring, which led to a decision to close valves and collect storm water from stored beets at pile sites in Bird Island, Buffalo Lake, Clara City West and Murdock.
Business
Sugarbeet growers and processors face several challenges according to association president
Nate Hultgren, president of the American Sugar Beet Association and a farmer from Raymond, spoke at the 99th annual USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum in February.
March 22, 2023 06:19 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
4383801+1xIwstAXpDU79lSOV4A3PBISPNh_gehWK.jpg
News
Cutting AM from EVs is just the beginning, ag radio owners say
Former FEMA leaders consider AM an integral part of the emergency alert system -- something that should not be removed from the newest electric vehicles.
March 22, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson

Let’s Make Planty Things: Thursday, April 20, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Jefferson Learning Center, ages 16 and up, instructor Pam Vruwink, $20 per session, register at Willmar Community Education. This hands-on class will make a variety of fun, plant-related projects. Course fee includes all required supplies. April 20 is a ceramic planter to be decorated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s Propagate Plants: Thursday, April 24, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Jefferson Learning Center, ages 16 and up, instructor Pam Vruwink, $10 per session, register at Willmar Community Education. This hands-on class will propagate plants (without seeds) by taking fresh cuttings from the syngonium houseplant. Course fee includes plant cuttings, growing medium and containers.

'Prairie Yard and Garden': The 36th season of "Prairie Yard and Garden" started Jan. 19 on Pioneer PBS. All the shows will be available for online viewing at www.pioneer.org after the original showing.

  • March 30: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 1 p.m. Monday, April 3. See “Improving Your Home Landscape” with Don Kinzler, horticulturist with North Dakota State University and lifelong gardener, to learn his landscaping tips.
  • April 6: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and 1 p.m. Monday, April 10. Mary Holm visits Andy Kreuzer of Canby and his gorgeous yard, where he incorporates his love of history to create interest and implement different plant combinations.

Outdoors

Sibley State Park: A vehicle permit is required to enter the park and is available online. Sibley State Park is west of New London just off U.S. Highway 71. The Interpretive Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday; call 320-354-2055 . For more information, visit the state Department of Natural Resources website at www.dnr.state.mn.us . Cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions available at dnr.state.mn.us/snow_depth/index.html.

  • VCC history walk: April 8, 10 to 11 a.m., meet at the beach. Explore the park’s rich history, learning about the Veterans Conservation Corps' work developing the park and buildings.
  • Campfire Safety 101: April 8, 10 to 11 a.m., meet at the Interpretive Center Amphitheater. Learn fire basics and how to safely enjoy campfires.

Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center: Trails at the rural Spicer center may be used during daylight hours at no cost. For trail conditions, check the website at www.prairiewoodselc.org . A bathroom with composting toilets is open by the pavilion. Pets should be on a leash. Advance registration required for all classes. All equipment rentals (fat-tire bikes, cross-country skies, snowshoes and kicksleds) will be handled on a reservation basis, made at least 24 hours in advance. To reserve equipment for the weekend, please call by noon Friday. Two-hour equipment rental is $20 for adults, $10 for members and $5 for all youth. Call 320-354-5894 .

'Prairie Sportsman': The 14th season of "Prairie Sportsman" started Jan. 22 on Pioneer PBS. All the shows will be available for online viewing at www.pioneer.org after the original showing.

  • March 26: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, and repeats at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday April 1. Join host Bret Amundson for “All Along the River.” Go winter fishing on the Mississippi and rock snot invading northeast Minnesota streams.
  • April 2: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, and repeats at 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Join host Bret Amundson for a spring turkey hunt and learn about the decline of red-headed woodpeckers.
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
What To Read Next
Rabbit injury March 25, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Will this tree recover, best potentilla type, and the importance of seed-starting mix
March 25, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
032523.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
Growing Together: Gardeners love to label plants, but which type is best?
March 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Serving platter of fruit, crackers, sausage and dip.
Lifestyle
Food & Drink published March 23, 2023
March 23, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Chase Thompson 2 - DSC_6957.JPG
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 24, 2023
March 24, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
College
Gophers' third-period flurry brings swift end to Canisius upset bid
March 23, 2023 11:54 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME1MAIN
College
SCSU goaltending, penalty kill lifts Huskies into regional championship
March 23, 2023 08:43 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten