Food & Drink published Feb. 9, 2023

Willmar Community Education

WILLMAR — Advance registration is required for all the classes, register online at www.cewillmarmn.com or in person at Jefferson Learning Center.

Valentine cookie decorating: Feb. 14, 6 to 7:30 p.m., $29, Jefferson Learning Center, kindergarten through fifth grade, instructor Charlene Bzdok. Valentine-themed cookie decorating, with some to bring home and a class activity while the cookies are drying. Limited space available.

St. Patrick’s Day cookie decorating: March 17, 5:30 to 7 p.m., $29, Jefferson Learning Center, kindergarten through fifth grade, instructor Charlene Bzdok. St. Patrick’s Day-themed cookie decorating, with some to bring home and a class activity while the cookies are drying. Limited space available.

Crazy cake pops: April 24, 5:30 to 7 p.m., $35, Jefferson Learning Center, kindergarten through fifth grade, instructor Charlene Bzdok. Learn how to read a recipe and follow directions to make cake pops, learn how to use candy melts and review kitchen safety. There will be some to bring home. Limited space available.

Keep reading for more of this week's calendar items below the related content.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — Advance registration is required for all the classes by calling 320-262-5288 .

Community Kitchen — Ruffle your truffles: Feb.16 registration deadline for 3:30 p.m. Feb. 23 class at cost of $15. Make three different truffles, Sweet Apple Pie, KitKat Crunch and Chocolate Oreo.

Becker Market

WILLMAR — Becker Market is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fabulous Finds, 414 Becker Ave. S.W., downtown Willmar. It participates with nine other markets through Renewing The Countryside to aggregate farmers market products. It also is part of the Real Food Hub that offers year-round weekly delivery of local produce via subscriptions at www.realfoodhubmn.com .

