6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Food & Drink published March 16, 2023

The food and drink classes calendar is published weekly on Thursdays. Email submissions to news@wctrib.com by noon Monday.

Serving platter of fruit, crackers, sausage and dip.
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 8:44 AM

Regional Food Forum

MONTEVIDEO — The Land Stewardship Project will have a regional food forum from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Table 212 in Montevideo. The morning panel will be hosted by Ken Meter, author of “Building Community Food Webs,” and the afternoon will include roundtable discussions on local food opportunities. Lunch will be served and an optional social hour will follow the event. Register on the Land Stewardship Project website at landstewardshipproject.org .

Keep reading for more of this week's calendar items below the related content.

More food content:
Cabbage, kale and green onion and bacon are mixed with mashed potatoes for a tasty take on the traditional Irish Colcannan. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
Lifestyle
Three dishes fit for a St. Patrick's Day feast
"Home with the Lost Italian" columnist Sarah Nasello shares recipes for Irish Colcannon, Steak and Stout Hand Pies and Irish Cream Cheesecake.
March 15, 2023 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
J. Crew logo
Editorials
American Opinion: Big name-brand companies benefit illegally from migrant child labor
From the editorial: The crackdown, plus the embarrassment of exposure, should be enough to halt the practice. But the need to support kids in desperate circumstances won’t go away.
March 10, 2023 06:25 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Serving platter of fruit, crackers, sausage and dip.
Lifestyle
Food & Drink published March 9, 2023
The food and drink classes calendar is published weekly on Thursdays. Email submissions to news@wctrib.com by noon Monday.
March 09, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton

Willmar Community Education

WILLMAR — Advance registration is required for all the classes, register online at www.cewillmarmn.com or in person at Jefferson Learning Center.

St. Patrick’s Day cookie decorating: March 17, 5:30 to 7 p.m., $29, Jefferson Learning Center, kindergarten through fifth grade, instructor Charlene Bzdok. St. Patrick’s Day-themed cookie decorating, with some to bring home and a class activity while the cookies are drying. Limited space available.

Crazy cake pops: April 24, 5:30 to 7 p.m., $35, Jefferson Learning Center, kindergarten through fifth grade, instructor Charlene Bzdok. Learn how to read a recipe and follow directions to make cake pops, learn how to use candy melts and review kitchen safety. There will be some to bring home. Limited space available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Becker Market

WILLMAR — Becker Market is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fabulous Finds, 414 Becker Ave. S.W., downtown Willmar. It participates with nine other markets through Renewing The Countryside to aggregate farmers market products. It also is part of the Real Food Hub that offers year-round weekly delivery of local produce via subscriptions at www.realfoodhubmn.com .

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
What To Read Next
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Everything you need to know about the emerald ash borer
March 13, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Round hay bales in a field
Lifestyle
Farm, Garden & Outdoors calendar published March 11, 2023
March 11, 2023 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published March 11, 2023
March 11, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
The BOLD girls basketball team celebrates with the Section 2A championship plaque after beating Sleepy Eye 54-31 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball - March 15, 2023
March 15, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Dawson-Boyd sophomore Drew Hjelmeland, 10, reacts after the Blackjacks were called for a foul in the Section 3A championship against R-T-R on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: R-T-R Knights win the big one over Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks
March 15, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS vs. Minnehaha Academy, 031523.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Minnehaha Academy, Class AA quarterfinals, Wednesday, March 15, 2023
March 15, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS vs. Minnehaha Academy, 031523.001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Second half dooms NLS Wildcats
March 15, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott