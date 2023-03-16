Food & Drink published March 16, 2023

Regional Food Forum

MONTEVIDEO — The Land Stewardship Project will have a regional food forum from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Table 212 in Montevideo. The morning panel will be hosted by Ken Meter, author of “Building Community Food Webs,” and the afternoon will include roundtable discussions on local food opportunities. Lunch will be served and an optional social hour will follow the event. Register on the Land Stewardship Project website at landstewardshipproject.org .

Willmar Community Education

WILLMAR — Advance registration is required for all the classes, register online at www.cewillmarmn.com or in person at Jefferson Learning Center.

St. Patrick’s Day cookie decorating: March 17, 5:30 to 7 p.m., $29, Jefferson Learning Center, kindergarten through fifth grade, instructor Charlene Bzdok. St. Patrick’s Day-themed cookie decorating, with some to bring home and a class activity while the cookies are drying. Limited space available.

Crazy cake pops: April 24, 5:30 to 7 p.m., $35, Jefferson Learning Center, kindergarten through fifth grade, instructor Charlene Bzdok. Learn how to read a recipe and follow directions to make cake pops, learn how to use candy melts and review kitchen safety. There will be some to bring home. Limited space available.

Becker Market

WILLMAR — Becker Market is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fabulous Finds, 414 Becker Ave. S.W., downtown Willmar. It participates with nine other markets through Renewing The Countryside to aggregate farmers market products. It also is part of the Real Food Hub that offers year-round weekly delivery of local produce via subscriptions at www.realfoodhubmn.com .