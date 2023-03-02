99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Food & Drink published March 2, 2023

The food and drink classes calendar is published weekly on Thursdays. Email submissions to news@wctrib.com by noon Monday.

Serving platter of fruit, crackers, sausage and dip.
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
March 02, 2023 07:54 AM

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — Advance registration is required for all the classes by calling 320-262-5288 .

Community Kitchen Irish potato scones: March 16, 3:30 p.m., $5. Come make Irish dessert scones. Advance registration required by March 13.

Keep reading for more of this week's calendar items below the related content.

Willmar Community Education

WILLMAR — Advance registration is required for all the classes, register online at www.cewillmarmn.com or in person at Jefferson Learning Center.

St. Patrick’s Day cookie decorating: March 17, 5:30 to 7 p.m., $29, Jefferson Learning Center, kindergarten through fifth grade, instructor Charlene Bzdok. St. Patrick’s Day-themed cookie decorating, with some to bring home and a class activity while the cookies are drying. Limited space available.

Crazy cake pops: April 24, 5:30 to 7 p.m., $35, Jefferson Learning Center, kindergarten through fifth grade, instructor Charlene Bzdok. Learn how to read a recipe and follow directions to make cake pops, learn how to use candy melts and review kitchen safety. There will be some to bring home. Limited space available.

Becker Market

WILLMAR — Becker Market is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fabulous Finds, 414 Becker Ave. S.W., downtown Willmar. It participates with nine other markets through Renewing The Countryside to aggregate farmers market products. It also is part of the Real Food Hub that offers year-round weekly delivery of local produce via subscriptions at www.realfoodhubmn.com .

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
Get Local

Local Sports and News
