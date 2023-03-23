Food & Drink published March 23, 2023

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — Advance registration is required for all the classes by calling 320-262-5288 or register online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Community Kitchen — Salsa with Homemade Chips: April 27, 3:30 p.m., $8. Make salsa and chips for Cinco de Mayo. Advance registration required by April 24.

Willmar Community Education

WILLMAR — Advance registration is required for all the classes, register online at www.cewillmarmn.com or in person at Jefferson Learning Center.

Crazy cake pops: April 24, 5:30 to 7 p.m., $35, Jefferson Learning Center, kindergarten through fifth grade, instructor Charlene Bzdok. Learn how to read a recipe and follow directions to make cake pops, learn how to use candy melts and review kitchen safety. There will be some to bring home. Limited space available.

Becker Market

WILLMAR — Becker Market is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fabulous Finds, 414 Becker Ave. S.W., downtown Willmar. It participates with nine other markets through Renewing The Countryside to aggregate farmers market products. It also is part of the Real Food Hub that offers year-round weekly delivery of local produce via subscriptions at www.realfoodhubmn.com .