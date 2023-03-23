99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Food & Drink published March 23, 2023

The food and drink classes calendar is published weekly on Thursdays. Email submissions to news@wctrib.com by noon Monday.

Serving platter of fruit, crackers, sausage and dip.
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 11:27 AM

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — Advance registration is required for all the classes by calling 320-262-5288 or register online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Community Kitchen Salsa with Homemade Chips: April 27, 3:30 p.m., $8. Make salsa and chips for Cinco de Mayo. Advance registration required by April 24.

Willmar Community Education

WILLMAR — Advance registration is required for all the classes, register online at www.cewillmarmn.com or in person at Jefferson Learning Center.

Crazy cake pops: April 24, 5:30 to 7 p.m., $35, Jefferson Learning Center, kindergarten through fifth grade, instructor Charlene Bzdok. Learn how to read a recipe and follow directions to make cake pops, learn how to use candy melts and review kitchen safety. There will be some to bring home. Limited space available.

Keep reading for more of this week's calendar items below the related content.

More food content:
muffin.jpg
Lifestyle
Blueberry Muffins with Cinnamon Brown Sugar Streusel the perfect treat for spring and summer celebrations
Columnist Sarah Nasello writes, "The sour cream is a key ingredient in this recipe, as it adds moisture to the batter without thinning it down like using just a liquid would."
March 22, 2023 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Fruit Truck strawberries.jpg
Business
The Fruit Truck delivers fruit by the freight
The Sioux Falls-based company picks up fruit at farms and orchards across the country and delivers it directly to communities in 16 states.
March 22, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
brown bag lunch usda photo.jpg
Policy
USDA works towards healthier school meals but a school nutrition group has concerns
The USDA is working towards offering healthier meals for children at school, by lowering added sugar and sodium to food products.
March 18, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Beal

ADVERTISEMENT

Becker Market

WILLMAR — Becker Market is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fabulous Finds, 414 Becker Ave. S.W., downtown Willmar. It participates with nine other markets through Renewing The Countryside to aggregate farmers market products. It also is part of the Real Food Hub that offers year-round weekly delivery of local produce via subscriptions at www.realfoodhubmn.com .

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
What To Read Next
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Some advice for planning the layout of your yard and garden
March 21, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Reader Carol H. has grown 11 plants from geranium cuttings over the winter. She asks gardening columnist Don Kinzler if it's time to cut them back.
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Geraniums from cuttings, pruning burning bush, planting fruit trees
March 18, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Round hay bales in a field
Lifestyle
Farm, Garden & Outdoors calendar published March 18, 2023
March 18, 2023 08:55 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Bralyn Steffensmeier 2-DSC_6702.JPG
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 23, 2023
March 23, 2023 11:20 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Willmar senior Sam Raitz, 31, goes by St. Cloud Apollo's Azayah Washington for a layup during a Central Lakes Conference game on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at the Big Red Gym in Willmar.
Prep
Prep basketball: Fundraiser brings together area's best
March 22, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Minnesota Timberwolves
Pro
Karl-Anthony Towns is the hero in his return as Timberwolves top Atlanta
March 22, 2023 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins
Pro
Alex Kirilloff, Jorge Polanco to begin the season on injured list for the Twins
March 22, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press