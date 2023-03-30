99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Food & Drink published March 30, 2023

The food and drink classes calendar is published weekly on Thursdays. Email submissions to news@wctrib.com by noon Monday.

Serving platter of fruit, crackers, sausage and dip.
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 7:49 AM

Cottage food producer

A cottage food producer food safety course is available online. The course focuses on food safety practices for all processes covered under the cottage food law including drying, baking, confections, jams and jellies, acid and acidified fruit and vegetables and fermentation. You will learn how to produce, package, label, store and transport a safe food product. And food safety experts will be available to answer your questions. It meets the tier 2 ($7,665 to $78,000 in sales) training requirement of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to register as a cottage food producer. Training is required every three years. Once registered, you will have access to the online course for three months during which time you may log in and out as needed. This course will take approximately four hours to complete. Fee is $50 per person. To register for the online course, go to extension.umn.edu/courses-and-events/cottage-food-producer-food-safety-training .

Keep reading for more of this week's calendar items below the related content.

More food content:
070321.N.WCT.FarmersMarket04.jpg
Members Only
Business
Cottage food law gives Minnesota bakers and canners freedom to sell
The 2015 law, amended in 2021, outlines just what can and can't be sold at farmers markets and the like without a license.
March 29, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Quiche1.jpg
Lifestyle
Sarah’s Quiche Lorraine is the perfect dish for Easter brunch
Sarah's Quiche Lorraine includes crumbled bacon, whole milk, cream cheese, eggs, Gruyere and Parmesan cheeses, ground nutmeg, salt, pepper and onion
March 29, 2023 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Serving platter of fruit, crackers, sausage and dip.
Lifestyle
Food & Drink published March 23, 2023
The food and drink classes calendar is published weekly on Thursdays. Email submissions to news@wctrib.com by noon Monday.
March 23, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton

Willmar Community Center

WILLMAR — Advance registration is required for all the classes by calling 320-262-5288 or register online at willmarparksandrec.recdesk.com .

Community Kitchen Salsa with Homemade Chips: April 27, 3:30 p.m., $8. Make salsa and chips for Cinco de Mayo. Advance registration required by April 24.

Willmar Community Education

WILLMAR — Advance registration is required for all the classes, register online at www.cewillmarmn.com or in person at Jefferson Learning Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crazy cake pops: April 24, 5:30 to 7 p.m., $35, Jefferson Learning Center, kindergarten through fifth grade, instructor Charlene Bzdok. Learn how to read a recipe and follow directions to make cake pops, learn how to use candy melts and review kitchen safety. There will be some to bring home. Limited space available.

Becker Market

WILLMAR — Becker Market is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fabulous Finds, 414 Becker Ave. S.W., downtown Willmar. It participates with nine other markets through Renewing The Countryside to aggregate farmers market products. It also is part of the Real Food Hub that offers year-round weekly delivery of local produce via subscriptions at www.realfoodhubmn.com .

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
What To Read Next
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
What effect will climate change have on your yard and garden?
March 27, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Round hay bales in a field
Lifestyle
Farm, Garden & Outdoors calendar published March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023 11:22 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo Mayor Erich Winter (left) and Uruguayan Ambassador to the U.S. Andres Augusto Duan Hareau exchanged gifts at a dinner held March 23, 2023 in Montevideo. The mayor is holding a jersey of Uruguay's national soccer team.
Local
Uruguayan ambassador's trade visit to Montevideo, Minnesota, strengthens a relationship that dates to 1905
March 28, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
BBE vs Ortonville 030823 004.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 28, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LSS logo small.jpg
Local
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota seeks respite volunteers
March 28, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report