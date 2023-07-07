Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Master Gardener Sue Morris: Corralling Sem Ash Leaf Spirea, eliminating Obedient plant not easy tasks

Sem Ash Leaf Spirea is a solution for land erosion control but is not tidy. And Obedient plant is anything but.

Sem Ash Leaf Spirea is shown before it blooms, standing 3 feet tall at the end of June.
Sue Morris
By Sue Morris
Today at 3:08 PM

I recently ran across some information that I wish I had known about 10 years ago and thought it would be a good idea to share it with you. It was a plant care guide for ‘Sem’ Ash Leaf Spirea.

When I first planted mine, it was in an area that only got watered when it rained. Thought it was very pretty so decided to put it up next to the house on the south side. BAD IDEA.

The article I found — too late — said “if you love small, easily controlled and tidy plants with a docile behavior, then the Ash Leaf Spirea plant is not for you. But, if you love vigorous and yet attractive and luxurious plants, this may be the right choice.”

Young feathery leaves, colored in lime green, with the red, pink, orange and golden tips appear when winter ends. Then toward the end of July, they become green. Pearl-like buds occur in midsummer and turn into showy, white plumes, similar to Astilbe plumes. This plant grows 3 feet tall. The problem is it suckers profusely.

As it creeps into my lawn, I keep it mowed. After frost, I cut the plants down a couple inches from the ground.

The bank in Prinsburg has this plant going up their walkway and it always seems well-contained so they are doing something right. The information I found says it is a perfect solution for land erosion control since the root system keeps the soil in place.

So, buyer beware. And if you are interested, I’m willing to share.

Another perennial that is misnamed as far as I’m concerned is the Obedient Plant. I’ve been trying to get rid of it in my flower bed for years. It just keeps popping up year after year and I don’t think the blooms are that great.

I love the little perennial daisies but they can become invasive as well. I thought I had gotten rid of them 20 years ago and this summer a small patch appeared in my flower bed, nodding their heads, saying “remember me?” Was fun to see them again.

After trying for several years to put up a hummingbird feeder, only to have it attacked by ants and other critters out here in the county, I gave up. I have more luck with the dry bird seed.

So, I don’t have hummingbirds, but I do have tons of hummingbird moths. They are great pollinators with a long tongue so they can get deep into flowers to remove nectar and pollen easily.

They work late into the evening hours. They are called the planet’s third-shift workers.

They have an incredible sense of smell and can smell blooming flowers much easier than the hummingbird or butterfly. Most birds think that the hummingbird moth is another bird so they avoid eating it. Thus, they have a higher chance of surviving compared to butterflies and bees which can be picked off by feathered friends.

If you want to attract these moths, plant flowers that have a trumpet shape. These flowers have a nectar-rich center that the hummingbird moth’s tongue is designed for. When working in the flower bed, they work right next to you, unafraid.

Master Gardener Sue Morris has been writing this column since 1991 for Kandiyohi County newspapers. Morris has been certified through the University of Minnesota as a gardening and horticulture expert since 1983. She lives in Kandiyohi County.

