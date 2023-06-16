Master Gardener Sue Morris: Divide perennials both to control the size and to share with friends

We hear that when flower production decreases that perennials need to be divided. There are other reasons to divide them, including to control the size of the plant — dividing keeps plants that spread rapidly under control — as well as to share with friends and as an easy and inexpensive way to increase the number of plants in your garden.

Overcrowded plants compete for nutrients and water. Also restricted airflow can lead to diseases.

No matter the time of year you do this, divide on a cloudy, overcast day as dividing on a hot sunny day can cause plants to dry out.

Water the soil a day in advance. Ideally, divide plants when there are a couple days of showers in the forecast to provide enough moisture for the new transplants.

Keep reading below the related content for more of this week's column from Master Gardener Sue Morris.

Dig up the parent plant using a spade or fork. Gently lift the plant out of the ground and remove any loose dirt around the roots. Separate the plant into smaller divisions by any of these methods:



ADVERTISEMENT

Gently pull or tease the roots apart with your hands;



Cut them with a sharp knife or spade;



Or put two forks in the center of the clump, back-to-back, and pull the forks apart.

Each division should have three to five vigorous shoots and a healthy supply of roots. Keep these divisions shaded and moist until they are replanted.

Next week’s column will continue this discussion on dividing perennials and list perennials that do best if never divided.

Fellow Master Gardener Pat Evermann reported on the recent Garden in a Bag event that she spearheaded for Kandiyohi County Master Gardeners. She said the project was a huge success.

Maureen Pierson, from left, Catherine Miller, Anita Lewison, Pat Evermann, Amy Haugen, Deb Nelson and Dale Lauer are shown at the Garden in a Bag distribution conducted in May by the Kandiyohi County Master Gardeners. Contributed / Dale Lauer

They donated 344 plants and the recipients were so pleased to receive them. This event was held in conjunction with the Hope for our City food distribution on May 24.

They would like to thank, Ben, Brent and Deb Larson for allowing the master gardeners to use their greenhouse, Green Lake Nursery for the soil, Hope for our City for the distribution location and Cash Wise and Cub Foods for the donation of bags. The group hopes to do this again next year.