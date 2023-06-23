Master Gardener Sue Morris: General rule is divide perennials when plant is not flowering

Last week this column discussed when and how to divide overgrown perennials. This week we will go into more detail on the dividing process.

As a general rule, divide when the plant is not flowering so it can focus all of its energy on regenerating root and leaf tissue.

Divide fall-blooming perennials in the spring.



New growth is emerging and it is easier to see what you are doing.

Smaller leaves and shoots will not suffer as much damage as full-grown leaves and stems.

Rain showers that generally come along with the early season are helpful.

Plants divided in spring have the entire growing season to recover before winter. Plants have stored up energy in their roots that will aid in their recovery.

Divide spring- and summer-blooming perennials in the fall.



There is less gardening work to do in the fall compared with spring.

It is easy to locate the plants that need dividing.

Perennials with fleshy roots such as peonies (Paeonia spp.), Oriental poppy (Papaver orientale) and Siberian iris (Iris siberica) are best divided in the fall.

When dividing plants in the fall, time it for four to six weeks before the ground freezes for the plants roots to become established. This is particularly important in colder, northern climates.

Perennials that don’t like to be disturbed — some won’t re-establish well — include balloon flower, anemone, clematis, columbine, false blue indigo, lupine, gas plant, goats’ beard, milkweed, monkshood (be careful as roots are poison), peony, hibiscus and yucca.

Perennials that need to be divided only as needed every six to 10 years include hosta, poppy and wild ginger.

Plants that should be divided every one to three years include bee balm, cardinal flower, coral bells, coneflower, delphinium, goldenrod, hollyhock, iris, Joe pye weed, painted daisy, phlox, Virginia bluebells, yarrow and obedient plant (believe me it’s not obedient!).

Mums will last longer if they are divided every spring.

Plants that need to be divided every three to five years include artemisia, aster, black-eyed Susan, gailardia, daylily, astilbe and bleeding heart.

