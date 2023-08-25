6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Master Gardener Sue Morris: Hardy amaryllis grow in garden rather than pots offered during holidays

Perennial amaryllis bloom in late summer before busy fall garden season takes hold — transplanting, dividing or bringing plants indoors.

University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener Program logo
A hardy amaryllis is shown in the Kandiyohi County garden of Master Gardener Sue Morris.
Contributed / Master Gardener Sue Morris
Sue Morris
By Sue Morris
Today at 3:49 PM

A popular stocking stuffer at Christmas time is the prepackaged amaryllis bulbs you see in many stores. The box provides the bulb, soil and pot and all you have to do is plant it and wait six weeks or so for the beautiful flower to appear.

First thing you see is the flower stalk, then the flower. After it is done flowering, then the leaves come up. Some people want to keep their bulb to flower again the following year, so the stalk is cut down but the leaves are left to replenish the bulb for next year.

WCT.STOCK.MasterGardener.jpg

There are also hardy amaryllis that you plant in the garden. These are perennials. They also go by a couple other names — naked ladies or resurrection lilies.

I have grown these for probably 40 years. They are very hardy and I have never had any insect or disease problems with them. Over the years I have given away dozens of bulbs as they multiply. They aren’t invasive but still need to be thinned out from time to time.

The hardy amaryllis grow the opposite of the ones we find at Christmas time. The strap-like leaves are about the first thing to come up in the garden in the spring. It's like “what in the world is that?” By the time the tulips are blooming, the leaves are about 18 to 24 inches tall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then as other things grow in the flower bed, you forget about them and after a while the leaves completely disappear. Just like clockwork — the week of the Kandiyohi County Fair or perhaps a week earlier — you see a stalk or two start shooting up out of the bare ground.

This stalk grows very quickly and soon you have pink blooms making a splash in your garden. No leaves at all — thus the "naked lady" name. As of this writing, they are still in full bloom in my garden.

Fall can be a busy time of the year in the garden. This is the perfect time to move or to transplant peonies. Remember they should be planted shallow and in full sun for best flower production. If you have problems with peonies not blooming, this could be the problem.

More home and garden:
Dykstra garden 081823 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Bountiful beauty at Dykstra gardens in rural Roseland, Minnesota
Lush garden is open to the general public through mid-September.
1d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
When, and how, to harvest goodies from your garden
🔊 In this episode, Don and John talk about harvesting the bounty from your garden, from melons and squash to onions and garlic.
4d ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
081923.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS_1
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Kohlrabi conundrum, when to prune lilacs, soil testing
InForum gardening columnist Don Kinzler answers why a kohlrabi has begun growing bulges, the best time to prune lilacs and where to get soil tested.
6d ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Don Kinzler shares comments about this year's favorite annual flowers.
Lifestyle
Garden columnist Don Kinzler shares some favorite annual flowers from his 2023 garden
Favorites of Don Kinzler and his wife, Mary, include Big Duck Yellow Marigold, Blue Victoria Salvia and Bee’s Knees Petunia.
6d ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Load More

Iris can be divided and/or moved this time of year too. They are another plant that should not be planted very deep.

When should you dig your tender bulbs to bring inside for winter storage? There are different answers for different plants.

Caladium, elephant ears, calla lily, tuberous begonia and star of Bethlehem should be dug before frost hits them. If the begonia is in a pot, you can bring the whole pot into the basement if you want and withhold water until April.

Other bulbs should be laid out in a warm dry area and dried down. Tops should be cut off at that time.

Caladium needs to be kept at or near 70 degrees in storage. The rest do well in 50-degree temps in the cool part of a basement. The University of Minnesota recommends these bulbs be stored in sphagnum peat or vermiculite.

ADVERTISEMENT

You don’t need to wait for frost to dig glads. They may be dug six weeks after bloom. Long-term curing for glads should be approximately three weeks. After three weeks, the old corm and cormels should be removed.

Drying and curing temperatures for such materials should be 60-70 degrees in a dry, well-ventilated area. Before storing corms, inspect for insects or diseases. Dust with an insecticide-fungicide mixture labeled for glads if needed.

If you experienced thrips in your glads this year, dust with carbaryl (Sevin) before storage, shaking the corms in a bag with a small amount of the dust (just 2 teaspoons per hundred corms). Store them flat in cardboard boxes, not touching each other. (This way when they start to sprout in the spring, the sprouts will start straight up and give you a nice heads up in the garden.)

Dahlias should not be dug until after we have experienced a hard frost.

Sue Morris
By Sue Morris
Master Gardener Sue Morris has been writing a column since 1991 for Kandiyohi County newspapers. Morris has been certified through the University of Minnesota as a gardening and horticulture expert since 1983. She lives in Kandiyohi County.
What To Read Next
Crispy Lutefisk Steam Buns
Members Only
Lifestyle
Minnesota State Fair 2023: The 5 most intriguing new foods
1h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
FOOD-SHRIMP-TOSTADAS-1-PG
Lifestyle
Tostadas offer a no-cook Mexican dish for sultry summer days
1d ago
 · 
By  Gretchen McKay / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
081720.AG.EasternMTGrasshoppers.jpg
Columns
Hopping into fall with trepidation
4d ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
092722.S.WCT.CARDINALS.GIRLS.TENNIS.LAIDLAW.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis: Willmar banks on more experience
1h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
MACCRAY freshman Brielle Janssen, 7, hits a shot past Minneota defenders Megan Krog, 1, and Emma Bottelberghe, 3, during the Section 3A-North championship match on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Volleyball preview: MACCRAY aims for another deep playoff run
5h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
WCT.s.soccer.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys soccer: A fine opener for Willmar Cardinals
18h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Brooten, Atwater drivers win features at KRA Speedway
18h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown