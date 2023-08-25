Master Gardener Sue Morris: Hardy amaryllis grow in garden rather than pots offered during holidays

A popular stocking stuffer at Christmas time is the prepackaged amaryllis bulbs you see in many stores. The box provides the bulb, soil and pot and all you have to do is plant it and wait six weeks or so for the beautiful flower to appear.

First thing you see is the flower stalk, then the flower. After it is done flowering, then the leaves come up. Some people want to keep their bulb to flower again the following year, so the stalk is cut down but the leaves are left to replenish the bulb for next year.

There are also hardy amaryllis that you plant in the garden. These are perennials. They also go by a couple other names — naked ladies or resurrection lilies.

I have grown these for probably 40 years. They are very hardy and I have never had any insect or disease problems with them. Over the years I have given away dozens of bulbs as they multiply. They aren’t invasive but still need to be thinned out from time to time.

The hardy amaryllis grow the opposite of the ones we find at Christmas time. The strap-like leaves are about the first thing to come up in the garden in the spring. It's like “what in the world is that?” By the time the tulips are blooming, the leaves are about 18 to 24 inches tall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then as other things grow in the flower bed, you forget about them and after a while the leaves completely disappear. Just like clockwork — the week of the Kandiyohi County Fair or perhaps a week earlier — you see a stalk or two start shooting up out of the bare ground.

This stalk grows very quickly and soon you have pink blooms making a splash in your garden. No leaves at all — thus the "naked lady" name. As of this writing, they are still in full bloom in my garden.

Fall can be a busy time of the year in the garden. This is the perfect time to move or to transplant peonies. Remember they should be planted shallow and in full sun for best flower production. If you have problems with peonies not blooming, this could be the problem.

Iris can be divided and/or moved this time of year too. They are another plant that should not be planted very deep.

When should you dig your tender bulbs to bring inside for winter storage? There are different answers for different plants.

Caladium, elephant ears, calla lily, tuberous begonia and star of Bethlehem should be dug before frost hits them. If the begonia is in a pot, you can bring the whole pot into the basement if you want and withhold water until April.

Other bulbs should be laid out in a warm dry area and dried down. Tops should be cut off at that time.

Caladium needs to be kept at or near 70 degrees in storage. The rest do well in 50-degree temps in the cool part of a basement. The University of Minnesota recommends these bulbs be stored in sphagnum peat or vermiculite.

ADVERTISEMENT

You don’t need to wait for frost to dig glads. They may be dug six weeks after bloom. Long-term curing for glads should be approximately three weeks. After three weeks, the old corm and cormels should be removed.

Drying and curing temperatures for such materials should be 60-70 degrees in a dry, well-ventilated area. Before storing corms, inspect for insects or diseases. Dust with an insecticide-fungicide mixture labeled for glads if needed.

If you experienced thrips in your glads this year, dust with carbaryl (Sevin) before storage, shaking the corms in a bag with a small amount of the dust (just 2 teaspoons per hundred corms). Store them flat in cardboard boxes, not touching each other. (This way when they start to sprout in the spring, the sprouts will start straight up and give you a nice heads up in the garden.)

Dahlias should not be dug until after we have experienced a hard frost.