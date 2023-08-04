Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle

Master Gardener Sue Morris: Hydrangea is a perennial that blooms longer

There are likely more than 100 varieties of hydrangea from which to choose for your landscape.

Annabelle Hydrangea .png
Late July or early August is the perfect time to divide iris, according to Master Gardener Sue Morris. The rhizomes — one is partially visible in the center of this photo — should be gently broken apart after lifting out the clump to be divided. Trim the foliage down to about 6 inches and shake off the soil. When replanting, place them root-side down with the upper portion of the rhizome left uncovered.
Contributed / Master Gardener Sue Morris
Sue Morris
By Sue Morris
Today at 3:12 PM

As gardeners we like to mix annuals and perennials in our landscape. The annuals provide us with summer-long color and bloom. Perennials come up each year and provide us with a shorter bloom time in exchange for them being more permanent in the landscape and easier to care for as long as we keep them deadheaded and occasionally fertilized.

When checking out my flower beds and after a recent trip to Willmar, I was reminded there IS a perennial that blooms for an extended period of time and one we can enjoy longer. It is the hydrangea.

In recent years hybrid breeders have been coming up with new and exciting varieties of hydrangea. It is hard to keep up with them. I’m sure there are over 100 different varieties available.

WCT.STOCK.MasterGardener.jpg

Several years ago, the Endless Summer series came on the market. Some of us that tried it renamed it “endless bummer” but maybe we were just doing it wrong. This hydrangea was advertised as one that would produce pink and even better — blue blooms.

Up until that point blue was a color of hydrangea that was difficult to grow in our Zone 4. If your soil isn’t acidic, you need to add acid fertilizer to obtain the blue color. I even tried transplanting it to different areas of the yard. I decided life was too short to worry about that one any more so after three or four years I gave up on it — pulling it from my garden.

The old-fashioned Annabelle is the earliest to bloom and one that is planted around many of the commercial buildings in Willmar. I have it on the north side of my house and it gets some afternoon sun and never fails to impress me.

I cut it down nearly to the ground every fall and by late June/early July I have huge white blooms up to a foot across. After six weeks or so, these blooms turn a pretty green and by fall have turned rust color. Have never had any insect or disease problems with it.

A more recent introduction has even larger blooms — named Incrediball. It has larger blooms than any other, blooms on new wood, can have up to 80 giant flowers on a single plant, no pruning is necessary and won’t flop over. Flowers are snow white and it blooms from midsummer through frost.

Strawberry Sundae Hydrangea.png
A Strawberry Sundae hydrangea is shown at the Kandiyohi County home of Master Gardener Sue Morris, who has had good luck with the variety on the south side of her home. White flowers turn pink and eventually a reddish tone.
Contributed / Master Gardener Sue Morris

I have had good luck with Strawberry Sundae (panicle type) — having two. One is on the south side of the house and is growing nicely with white flowers that turn pink and eventually into a reddish tone.

I have another in more shade and it isn’t growing as well and is slow to bloom. Needs to be moved.

A couple others that I have grown are Limelight and Silver Dollar. Annabelle is the only one that I cut down nearly to the ground in the fall. On panicle types, just remove the spent blooms each spring. So far haven’t had to do any pruning on them.

As of last week, I noticed several business places in Willmar have the tree type of hydrangea starting to bloom. They are simply panicle hydrangea that have been trained to grow into tree form. (Vanilla Strawberry, Quick Fire, Pink Diamond, Limelight, PeeGee are some good choices.) Some come into bloom later in the season. Look around your yard to see if one of these easy-care perennials would fit into your landscape.

Sue Morris
By Sue Morris
Master Gardener Sue Morris has been writing a column since 1991 for Kandiyohi County newspapers. Morris has been certified through the University of Minnesota as a gardening and horticulture expert since 1983. She lives in Kandiyohi County.
