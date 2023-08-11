Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Master Gardener Sue Morris: Keep deadheading your perennial flowers

Daylilies, for one, quickly produce seed pods after they have finished blooming.

Tetraploid daylily .png
A tetraploid daylily is shown in the garden of Kandiyohi County Master Gardener Sue Morris.
Contributed / Master Gardener Sue Morris
Sue Morris
By Sue Morris
Today at 3:40 PM

This is a reminder to keep deadheading your perennial flowers. Daylilies are famous for quickly producing seed pods after they have finished blooming.

Make certain you take off the entire seed head. It is probably a good idea to keep some of the stalks standing over winter as a place for beneficial insects to hibernate.

WCT.STOCK.MasterGardener.jpg

There are two types of daylilies: diploid and tetraploid.

Diploid plants contain two identical sets of chromosomes in each cell, while polyploids have more than two sets. Within this category, triploids have three sets of chromosomes and tetraploids have four.

Diploid daylilies outnumber the tetraploids, although tetraploid flowers are usually larger and their flowers are more intensely colored. Many people consider tetraploids to be more vigorous growers than the diploids.

The popular Stella de Oro daylily that we see all over Willmar is a diploid daylily. I don’t leave the stems of those over winter as they are so narrow and completely dry up so don’t think any insects would be able to overwinter on them. However, tetraploid varieties have thicker and larger stems and they are better suited for hibernating beneficial insects.

Check plant labels for time of year of bloom when purchasing a daylily. Expect your daylilies to bloom from early spring through fall, depending on the type you grow. Although one type of daylily might bloom most abundantly from May until July, you can enjoy constant color in your garden by planting different varieties that bloom at different times.

Daylily growers identify the blooming times of different daylily cultivars through specific terminology. For example, "Extra Early (EE)" defines the first daylilies to bloom; "Early (E)" refers to daylilies that bloom three to five weeks before the midseason; "Midseason (M)" stands for the peak blooming time; and "Very Late (VL)" denotes daylilies that are the very last to bloom. "Rebloomer (RE)" is for daylilies that bloom more than once in a season

Daylilies range in size from miniature flowers that are less than 3 inches in diameter, to small flowers between 3 inches and 4 1/2 inches in diameter, to large flowers. Flower scapes range in height between 6 inches and 24 inches; 24 and 36 inches; and over 36 inches.

Daylilies come in a variety of interesting forms. They are round, triangular, star-shaped, irregular, ruffled, flat, flared, trumpet-shaped, and spider-like whereby the segments are much longer than their widths, and double.

Disease is rare among the varieties of daylily. Care should be taken, however, when it comes to aphids or thrips and usually the problem begins with other garden plants first. An application of all-purpose insecticide, whether organic or chemical, or a strong spray of water usually takes care of the problem. Don’t think I’ve ever had a problem with this.

FACT: Every flower regretfully lasts only one day BUT adult plants (after four or five years) carry between 10 and 40 stems with 10 to 80 buds per stem, more than enough to enjoy it for one month.

Strangely enough, the fact that every flower lasts only one day is also an advantage. Every gardener has lived the catastrophe of a thunderstorm turning a garden in full flower into a desolate bunch of plants beaten down to the ground with flowers lost for the rest of the season.

Daylily foliage withstands the heaviest downpours and continues to stand right up. Flowers are lost for the day, but the next day there are already brand new ones and so a daylily clump will never show whatever disaster came over your garden the day before.

There are more varieties of daylilies than hosta, and new ones introduced every year.

Master Gardener Sue Morris has been writing a column since 1991 for Kandiyohi County newspapers. Morris has been certified through the University of Minnesota as a gardening and horticulture expert since 1983. She lives in Kandiyohi County.
