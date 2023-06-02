99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Master Gardener Sue Morris: Many flowers, trees good for pollinators but choose right milkweed for monarchs

Choosing plants for monarch butterflies and pollinators is beneficial, but don't plant tropical milkweed in Minnesota — it is linked to monarchs ditching their normal fall migration to Mexico.

University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener Program logo
A Red Splendor crabapple is a tree that is good for pollinators.
Contributed / Sue Morris, Master Gardener
Sue Morris
By Sue Morris
Today at 4:12 PM

We hear a lot about planting flowers and milkweed for monarch butterflies and pollinators these days. The University has come out with research that indicates if we are going to be planting milkweed for monarch habitat, we should choose from some of Minnesota’s native milkweeds.

WCT.STOCK.MasterGardener.jpg

Julie Weisenhorn, Extension horticulture educator with the University of Minnesota, warns us not to plant tropical milkweed in Minnesota.

Keep reading below the related content for more of this week's column from Master Gardener Sue Morris.

More home and garden:
Nasello1.jpg
Lifestyle
The party of a lifetime
This week columnist Sarah Nasello celebrates her son Gio's graduation and shares the recipe for a party of a lifetime.
May 31, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
082622.N.WCT.flowerfarm 008.jpg
Local
Regional gardens rolling out the colorful carpet for visitors to the area
Whether you like to stroll or simply sit and look at the flowers, here are some places that are worth a visit.
May 30, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcas-SP_Bloomfield-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
All about container gardening, from thrillers to spillers to fillers
🔊 What are thrillers, spillers and fillers? In today's show, Don and John give you some ideas on what to put in your pots and talk about how to give them the best care.
May 28, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Arborvitae with winter damage May 27, 2023.jpeg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Arborvitae damage, white-flowered trees, fernleaf peony division
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler answers questions about treating arborvitae winter damage and the best time to divide peonies. He also identifies the white-flowered trees currently in bloom around town.
May 27, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Load More

It can bloom into November here and if monarchs are laying eggs on it at this time, it might make them non-migratory to Mexico where they need heat to survive.

These plants are annuals in Minnesota but with warmer winters likely for Minnesota, it is best not to plant tropical milkweed to avoid the chance of any making it to spring.

2148683+Monarch.jpg
A monarch butterfly lays eggs on a leaf. Minnesotans planting milkweed for monarchs should make sure to avoid tropical milkweed.
Contributed / Ellen Starr / Natural Resources Conservation Service biologist

Why would you be tempted to plant tropical milkweed? It produces very attractive orange and blood-red flowers, whose closest lookalike is the native butterfly milkweed.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was originally intended as an ornamental plant, there is evidence that it can escape and become a weed in suitable climates. (And we don’t need any more weeds.)

All this seems like it would be great for monarchs, but the reality is more complicated.

Unlike most native milkweeds, tropical milkweed does not go dormant during the fall or winter. As long as it is warm outside, it will continue to chug along, attracting butterflies.

While not completely understood, tropical milkweed is linked to monarchs ditching their normal fall migration to Mexico —one of the longest by any insect.

It is especially important to have flowers in mid to late summer, when most butterflies are active.

  • Flowers with multiple florets that produce abundant nectar are ideal.
  • Annuals are wonderful butterfly plants because they bloom continuously through the season, providing a steady supply of nectar.
  • Butterflies regularly visit perennial plants, such as coneflowers, lilac, butterfly weed and asters.
  • Most plants in the mint family are good nectar sources for butterflies.
  • Avoid double flowers because they are often bred for showiness, not nectar production.
  • Plantings of host plants preferred by butterflies do not require any sacrifice of flowers and colors. Plants such as yellow sunflower, pink Joe-Pye weed, purple coneflower and purple verbena, yellow black-eyed Susan, red bee balm/bergamot and purple wild asters provide plentiful color.

Trees and shrubs are also good for pollinators. Trees that are recommended: Red Splendor crabapple, showy mountain-ash, plum, Japanese tree lilac and Kentucky coffeetree. Not mentioned is the horse chestnut.

I have several of these and they produce an abundance of flowers every May and into June. I know the orioles love them.

William Baffin Climbing Rose photo by Sue Morris
A William Baffin climbing rose is shown. It is good for pollinators.
Contributed / Sue Morris, Master Gardener

Shrubs that are good for pollinators include red twig dogwood, Nanking cherry, pussy willow, common purple lilac, Miss Kim lilac, potentilla, Dropmore Scarlet honeysuckle and William Baffin rose (a climber so can get really tall). Nanking cherry is one of the first shrubs to bloom in the spring — even before dandelions!

ADVERTISEMENT

__________

Master Gardener Sue Morris has been writing this column since 1991 for Kandiyohi County newspapers. Morris has been certified through the University of Minnesota as a gardening and horticulture expert since 1983. She lives in Kandiyohi County.

Sue Morris
By Sue Morris
Master Gardener Sue Morris has been writing a column since 1991 for Kandiyohi County newspapers. Morris has been certified through the University of Minnesota as a gardening and horticulture expert since 1983. She lives in Kandiyohi County.
What To Read Next
Kat Perkins Bandshell.jpg
Lifestyle
Finding your EDGE: Chamber to launch 2023 women's speaker series June 14
May 31, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published May 27, 2023
May 27, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Jessie Veeder Coming Home column headshot cropped for main image spot
Lifestyle
Veeder: My grandma, she could float
May 27, 2023 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Jessie Veeder
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Section 5A Golf 052423 009.jpg
Prep
Golf: Bigger role plays big dividends for BBE senior
June 02, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Senior Tate DeKok, 1, and the rest of the BBE baseball team celebrate after DeKok hit an RBI single for an 8-7 walk-off win during a Section 6A-South playoff game against Upsala/Swanville Area on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Chizek Field in Morris.
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars have a splendid day
June 01, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's girls golf roundup
Prep
Girls golf: Willmar Cardinals in 9th place at Section 8AAA tournament
June 01, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
From left, Edan Smith of Montevideo, Hunter Kallstrom of Benson/KMS, Sebastian Cisneros of MACCRAY/RCW and Fox Huber of Montevideo sprint to the finish line in the 100-meter dash at the Section 3A championships Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Montevideo. Kallstrom and Smith were the top two in the event, earning them spots at the Class A State meet.
Prep
Track and field roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawk boys claim Section 3A title
June 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott