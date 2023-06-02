Master Gardener Sue Morris: Many flowers, trees good for pollinators but choose right milkweed for monarchs

We hear a lot about planting flowers and milkweed for monarch butterflies and pollinators these days. The University has come out with research that indicates if we are going to be planting milkweed for monarch habitat, we should choose from some of Minnesota’s native milkweeds.

Julie Weisenhorn, Extension horticulture educator with the University of Minnesota, warns us not to plant tropical milkweed in Minnesota.

It can bloom into November here and if monarchs are laying eggs on it at this time, it might make them non-migratory to Mexico where they need heat to survive.

These plants are annuals in Minnesota but with warmer winters likely for Minnesota, it is best not to plant tropical milkweed to avoid the chance of any making it to spring.

A monarch butterfly lays eggs on a leaf. Minnesotans planting milkweed for monarchs should make sure to avoid tropical milkweed. Contributed / Ellen Starr / Natural Resources Conservation Service biologist

Why would you be tempted to plant tropical milkweed? It produces very attractive orange and blood-red flowers, whose closest lookalike is the native butterfly milkweed.

It was originally intended as an ornamental plant, there is evidence that it can escape and become a weed in suitable climates. (And we don’t need any more weeds.)

All this seems like it would be great for monarchs, but the reality is more complicated.

Unlike most native milkweeds, tropical milkweed does not go dormant during the fall or winter. As long as it is warm outside, it will continue to chug along, attracting butterflies.

While not completely understood, tropical milkweed is linked to monarchs ditching their normal fall migration to Mexico —one of the longest by any insect.

It is especially important to have flowers in mid to late summer, when most butterflies are active.



Flowers with multiple florets that produce abundant nectar are ideal.

Annuals are wonderful butterfly plants because they bloom continuously through the season, providing a steady supply of nectar.

Butterflies regularly visit perennial plants, such as coneflowers, lilac, butterfly weed and asters.

Most plants in the mint family are good nectar sources for butterflies.

Avoid double flowers because they are often bred for showiness, not nectar production.

Plantings of host plants preferred by butterflies do not require any sacrifice of flowers and colors. Plants such as yellow sunflower, pink Joe-Pye weed, purple coneflower and purple verbena, yellow black-eyed Susan, red bee balm/bergamot and purple wild asters provide plentiful color.

Trees and shrubs are also good for pollinators. Trees that are recommended: Red Splendor crabapple, showy mountain-ash, plum, Japanese tree lilac and Kentucky coffeetree. Not mentioned is the horse chestnut.

I have several of these and they produce an abundance of flowers every May and into June. I know the orioles love them.

A William Baffin climbing rose is shown. It is good for pollinators. Contributed / Sue Morris, Master Gardener

Shrubs that are good for pollinators include red twig dogwood, Nanking cherry, pussy willow, common purple lilac, Miss Kim lilac, potentilla, Dropmore Scarlet honeysuckle and William Baffin rose (a climber so can get really tall). Nanking cherry is one of the first shrubs to bloom in the spring — even before dandelions!

