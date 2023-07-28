Master Gardener Sue Morris: Now is time to divide iris, withhold fertilizer from perennials

Kandiyohi County Extension Master Gardener Jo Holm of Spicer recently received her 40-year service award for achieving that milestone in 2022. She is already working on her 41st year.

Kandiyohi County Extension Master Gardener Jo Holm with her 40-year achievement award. She recently received the award for achieving that milestone in 2022. Contributed photo by Mary Hagen

We are fortunate to have such a knowledgeable lady in our community. Congratulations Jo! We all learn from Jo and her years of experience.

Now is the perfect time to divide and/or move your iris. Sometimes its difficult to think about this in the heat of summer.

Suggestions for dividing iris was mentioned in a column in early June.

During the drought we are having, make sure iris are well watered until the roots have taken hold from the move.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is also time to withhold fertilizer from perennial flowers and shrubs. They need the rest of the summer and fall to get ready for winter. Fertilizing now will put on new growth and this is not advised.

It’s time to start planning the scarecrow you are going to enter in the 2023 Kandiyohi County Fair. The Master Gardeners of Kandiyohi County sponsor this contest and the winner gets a $25 cash prize.

Fair visitors are the ones who vote for their favorite and the scarecrow with the most votes wins. Individuals and/or groups are encouraged to enter. It’s a fun thing to do with your friends.

The theme for the garden this year is “Companion Planting.” You don’t need to follow the theme, but it gives you an idea.

Entries for the contest will be received at the Display Garden next to the log cabin on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Master Gardeners will be manning the booth all during the fair and will be available to answer your garden questions.

The Master Gardeners are sponsoring another contest for the largest zucchini at their display. A $25 gift certificate will be awarded the largest one entered with them. (This is not associated with the largest zucchini category down in the Crops building).

People have asked what do you do with a huge zucchini. Probably the same thing folks who enter the largest pumpkin category do with theirs. Brag about them. I don’t know if a pumpkin that weighs a ton would be too tasty.

Don’t stop with just entering a scarecrow or zucchini at our booth. There are hundreds of other categories to enter. Entry Day is Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for open class.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make the day easier, it is good to register in advance by mailing your entry form to the fair office before Aug. 4. You can obtain an entry form on www.kandifair.com if you haven’t received the Exhibitor Guide through the mail. Anyone who exhibited the previous year should have received one by now.

So, readers, there are many, many chances to win awards at the Kandiyohi County Fair. It also makes the fair more interesting and exciting — to walk around and check out what ribbons and awards you have won.

If you have questions, the superintendents will be happy to talk with you. It’s a great learning experience … and not just for 4-H kids either.

If you are interested in planting some fall-bearing vegetables, now is the time to start thinking about it. Who knows about this year, but there is usually a nice rain every year right after the County Fair.

Things to know about planting fall vegetables: Some vegetables will tolerate some frost and keep growing even when temps are in the low 40s. Others cannot tolerate frost and will stop growing in cool weather.

Bush snap beans mature in 45 to 65 days but even a light frost will kill the plants. Kale takes just as long to mature but the plants continue to grow when temperatures are cool and can survive cold down to about 20 degrees.

Fall-seeded radish are better than spring-seeded radish and are very slow to bolt in the cooler weather. You can harvest leafy vegetables before the leaves reach full size. The small leaves are more tender and tastier than mature ones.