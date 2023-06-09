99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle

Master Gardener Sue Morris: Now is time to inspect your iris for possible dividing later in summer

If your iris are showing fewer blooms, maybe they are not receiving enough sunlight or need dividing. Dividing should wait until late July or August.

Siberian iris by Sue Morris.png
Now is a good time of year to inspect the health of iris. If they are not receiving enough sun or are too crowded, they may need to be divided in late July or August.
Contributed / Master Gardener Sue Morris
Sue Morris
By Sue Morris
Today at 3:30 PM

This is a good time of year to take stock of your iris when in bloom. Are they showing less bloom than in previous years?

WCT.STOCK.MasterGardener.jpg

Some things to check include:

  • Are they getting enough sun? They need at least six hours of sun daily. As trees increase in size, they perhaps are giving more shade than in previous years.
  • Are they getting too crowded? They need to be divided every three to five years. Now is not the time to divide — wait until late July or August.

Keep reading below the related content for more of this week's column from Master Gardener Sue Morris.

Lift the clump and gently break apart the rhizomes. Trim the foliage down to about 6 inches and shake off the soil.

When replanting, place them root-side down with the upper portion of the rhizome left uncovered. Planting too deep can reduce blooms.

Water them well until they take hold. This reminds me of the year I was dividing iris and my black lab was watching. I ended replanting them three or four times as Snoopy kept digging them for me.

Too much nitrogen will give you healthy leaves but not much bloom. Iris prefers a fertilizer mix with more phosphorous — which is the middle number on the bag. Sprinkle a little of the mixture around but not on the plant both before and after bloom.

It has been said there are almost 300 species in all sorts of colors — so there should be some that strike your fancy. There are three types of irises — bearded, Siberian and Japanese.

bearded iris by Sue Morris.png
Bearded iris are shown.
Contributed / Master Gardener Sue Morris

Lilacs and other spring flowering shrubs should be pruned after blooming. Don’t wait too long as they are already producing buds for next year’s flowers.

After the first flush of flowers on roses, add a handful of balanced fertilizer to the soil around roses for more blooms later.

Once the weather is consistently warm, you can put houseplants outside but don’t put them in too much sun or they will burn.

If you have been finding ticks crawling around on you, here is a method for easy tick removal. Apply a glob of liquid soap to a cotton ball. Cover the tick with the soap-soaked cotton ball and swab it for a few seconds (15-20).

The tick will come out on its own and be stuck to the cotton ball when you lift it away. This information came from a school nurse and she said it has worked every time for her. Worth a try anyway.

Do you pull rhubarb stalks or cut them off? Harvest the rhubarb by pulling with a slight twist. When they are cut off, what is left of the stalk will rot and not do your plant any good.

Usually, rhubarb should not be harvested after the first of July in order that the plant might store reserves for the following year. If it is hot and dry, rhubarb isn’t very tasty.

I don’t think harvesting after July first will kill your plant if it is healthy and has lots of leaves and is getting a lot of rain. Also, it is a good idea to pull off the stalks that produce seeds.

At my place it seemed the seed stalks started appearing even before the rhubarb was very tall this spring. Supposedly overproduction of seed stalks means you have a healthy plant. I hope so. The southern states might have a better winter than us, but they can’t grow rhubarb.

__________

Master Gardener Sue Morris has been writing this column since 1991 for Kandiyohi County newspapers. Morris has been certified through the University of Minnesota as a gardening and horticulture expert since 1983. She lives in Kandiyohi County.

