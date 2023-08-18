Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Master Gardener Sue Morris: Scarecrow contest, new zucchini contest highlights of Kandiyohi County Fair

Clippings of annuals should be brought in the house now if gardeners have plans to keep them over winter for planting again next spring.

Susan Adams, of Kandiyohi, with her winning scarecrow at the Kandiyohi County Fair in August 2023.
Susan Adams, of Kandiyohi, is shown with her winning scarecrow, determined by popular vote, at this year's Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar. Her larger-than-life honey bee entry was named “Be My Garden Companion.” It even had a motion detector in the head so whenever somebody walked by the bee, lights flashed.
Contributed / Master Gardener Sue Morris
Sue Morris
By Sue Morris
Today at 2:51 PM

The 2023 Kandiyohi County Fair is over for the year and I’m sure planning is already underway for 2024.

The Kandiyohi County Extension Master Gardeners once again had a display garden at the fair — located next to the log cabin. This has been a tradition since the early 1990s and is well-received by the fair-going public as a place to relax and look at the flowers and hopefully learn a bit.

Garden magazines and catalogs were available to take home as well as packets of seeds that master gardeners had harvested from their gardens. The theme this year was companion planting.

WCT.STOCK.MasterGardener.jpg

For several years we have had a scarecrow contest at the fair. Winner is determined by the popular vote and receives $25. This year the winner was submitted by Susan Adams from Kandiyohi.

The entry was named “Be My Garden Companion” and was beautifully constructed. The scarecrow was a larger-than-life honey bee. It even had a motion detector in the head so whenever somebody walked by the bee, lights flashed. A great addition to the garden.

For the first time this year zucchini seeds were given out at the spring show and various other events in the community by the Master Gardeners for a new largest zucchini contest at the fair. Entries were weighed and on display at the garden.

Largest zucchini contest at Master Gardener display at Kandiyohi County Fair in August 2023.
A new largest zucchini contest was conducted this year at the Kandiyohi County Fair. Zucchinis in the contest are shown here in the Master Gardener display. The winning entry from Evelyn Johnson, of rural Kerkhoven, weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.
Contributed / Master Gardener Sue Morris

The winning entry was from Evelyn Johnson, of rural Kerkhoven. Her entry weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Evelyn’s mom said they got starter plants from the nursery and planted them around the yard pole and the kids took care of them. Evelyn’s brother entered a zucchini down in the open class garden division — he won first place there.

Evelyn’s sister also entered a zucchini so it was a real family affair. The Johnson family doesn’t do much gardening but attributes the size of their zucchini to the addition of fertilizer provided by their cow herd and loving care by the children.

The 2022 County Fair was the first year the kids had entered a vegetable at the fair and they reported that the most fun they had at the fair that year was entering the zucchini they grew — even though they didn’t win in 2022. Bet they won’t be able to wait until next year.

If you plan to bring clippings of annuals (i.e., coleus, impatiens, etc.) in the house in order to keep them over winter for planting again next spring, it is a good idea to do that soon. If you do this now you will be more successful.

If you root cuttings by placing them in a glass of water, make certain lower leaves are removed so there are no leaves in the water. Place on a window sill and after new roots start to develop, plant in soil. After this step, it works best if you can keep these plants under lights over winter.

If you brought your house plants outside for the summer, now is the time to think about bringing them back in the house. Make sure they are insect free. Keep them isolated from other house plants until this has been determined — and treat them if you find evidence of insects

Sue Morris
By Sue Morris
Master Gardener Sue Morris has been writing a column since 1991 for Kandiyohi County newspapers. Morris has been certified through the University of Minnesota as a gardening and horticulture expert since 1983. She lives in Kandiyohi County.
