Master Gardener Sue Morris: Sign up with Kandiyohi County Extension for June 20 trip to arboretum

Kandiyohi County Extension Master Gardeners are organizing a June 20 bus trip to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.

Daylilies are very hardy and easy care plants but benefit from division every three to five years.
Contributed / Master Gardener Sue Morris
Sue Morris
By Sue Morris
Today at 3:23 PM

Have you been to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum recently? Kandiyohi County Extension Master Gardeners are sponsoring a bus to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum on Tuesday, June 20.

There is space available for those who would be interested in joining this group.
Cost is $25 and that includes the bus and entrance into the arboretum. If interested please contact the Kandiyohi County Extension office at 320-231-7890 to make a reservation.

Bus will leave the lower level of the Health and Human Services Building at 8:15 a.m. and return by 5:30 p.m. The deadline for reserving a spot is June 16. Space is limited.

A tour will be part of the day. You will have an opportunity to get your questions answered when visiting with master gardeners on this trip. There should be lots of things in bloom at this time — roses, late blooming peonies, daylilies, etc. The arboretum has a great cafeteria for lunch.

Keep reading below the related content for more of this week's column from Master Gardener Sue Morris.

Depending where you live in Kandiyohi County, spring weather has varied. The northern part has had less rain than us south and east of Willmar. We had to wait for the south fork of the Crow River to start running forward and that took a while this year because of all the snow melt.

Then before things dried out, the rain started. I think we can say we are out of the drought now. Each gardener has to determine when it is dry and/or safe to finish planting the vegetable garden. Memorial Day weekend should be OK in a normal year.

Remember to deadhead spring blooming flowers. This means the flower heads on tulips, daffodils and other spring bulbs need be cut off after they fade, preventing the bulbs from making seed heads, as this takes strength from the bulb. Be sure to keep the leaves as they nourish the bulb for next year. After the leaves have turned brown and dried up, it is safe to remove them at that time.

Let the soil warm before adding mulch to your vegetable garden.

By now perennials, such as hosta, have emerged so you can tell If they need to be divided. If the perennial clump has an empty spot in the middle, that is a good indication it needs to be divided. Lack of bloom is another indication the plant needs attention.

Hardy hibiscus is late to pop out of the soil, so don’t give up on them. It’s a good idea to have a stake or plant ID next to them so you don’t accidentally hoe them up. They are one perennial that you won’t need to divide.

Iris shouldn’t be divided until late July/early August. Peonies can be moved in early September.

It has been said daylilies can be divided any day. They are very hardy plants and easy care but benefit from division every three to five years or you will notice fewer blooms.

If you need to prune lilacs, in order to preserve blooms for the coming year, this task should be done as soon after this year's bloom as possible.

In 2020 the common lilac developed a blight that showed up as brown-leaved disaster caused by the weather conditions that year. There have been six lilac problems in the last few years, but the most common condition is Septoria leaf spot.

This is a fungal disease that causes lilac leaves to turn yellow and brown before dropping off the plant. It usually only affects part of the shrub and some branches will look healthy.

If summers are wet, symptoms can occur as early as July but they usually don’t appear until August. If you see this, you need to clean up around the shrub and prune any infected branches.

Spores on the debris can persist for years in leaf and twig litter and transfer to other plants. If this gets to be a significant problem, fungicides may be needed to protect from new infections and prevent further leaf loss. If leaves are turning brown, it might be too late to save that branch.

Powdery mildew whitens the leaves and is mostly cosmetic and seldom serious in lilacs. You will see that in warm, humid weather. If you have your lilac in sun and have good air circulation, it shouldn’t be a problem.

__________

Master Gardener Sue Morris has been writing this column since 1991 for Kandiyohi County newspapers. Morris has been certified through the University of Minnesota as a gardening and horticulture expert since 1983. She lives in Kandiyohi County.

Master Gardener Sue Morris has been writing a column since 1991 for Kandiyohi County newspapers. Morris has been certified through the University of Minnesota as a gardening and horticulture expert since 1983. She lives in Kandiyohi County.
