Master Gardener Sue Morris: Tips for 'watering wisely' during Minnesota drought

Minnesota is in the middle of a drought once again. Over the years I’ve heard that when there is a hoarfrost in the winter, there will be rain six months later.

I’ve kept track of that and it usually happens. Never know if it will be five drops or five inches however!

We had hoarfrost the first nine days of January where I live — so hopefully we will be getting some rain this coming week.

We hear much talk about “watering wisely.” The University of Minnesota has some suggestions for doing this.



Water your plants in the morning as early as possible. This allows the soil and your plants to absorb more water because in the heat of the day there is more evaporation occurring at the soil surface.

Drip irrigation is ideal because it deposits water directly at the soil surface and can be targeted.

Watering by hand is also quite effective; water as close to the soil surface as possible.

If you need to use sprinklers, use sprinklers that deposit water low to the ground rather than spraying high into the air to minimize evaporation.

The average vegetable garden needs about 1 inch of rain per week.

During extremely hot weather (daytime temperatures above 90F and nighttime temperatures above 70F), try to water daily or every other day.

If you’re watering with a hose, fill a container with a known volume (like a gallon milk jug or a 5-gallon bucket) and calculate how long it takes. Multiply that by the number of gallons needed to figure out how long you should leave the hose on.

June is a great time to prune your tomatoes and certain other plants like lilacs. However, keep in mind that when it’s extremely hot outside, your plants are stressed. Pruning is another stressor so, if possible, try to wait until conditions have cooled slightly to prune your plants.

Only prune when there is no rain in the forecast and humidity is low. This limits the likelihood of infection as the plants heal the wounds left by pruning. After pruning, give your plants plenty of water, applied directly to the roots.

While weeds also need water to grow, many common weeds are well adapted to drought conditions, and heat allows them to grow quickly. Try to get out every couple of days to remove weeds from your garden; they are easier to remove when they are small, and they can quickly become a lot of work to manage.

Keep in mind that weeds are also using precious water so, by removing them, you’ll reduce some of the competition for your garden plants.

Make sure to take breaks and drink plenty of water as you garden. Know the signs of heat stress: headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, etc. And get help if needed.

This information was taken from a publication by Natalie Hoidal, Extension educator, local foods and vegetable crops. Very timely information to share with readers.