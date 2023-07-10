Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

Photos: Danube Fun Days holds annual kids carnival

Youngsters vie for toy prizes at annual kids carnival on Friday, July 7, at Voelz Park in Danube.

Danube Fun Days 070823 001.jpg
Lydia Plumley, 4, launches a plastic ax at a target while taking part in the kids carnival during Danube Fun Days in Danube on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 6:16 AM

DANUBE — It was a packed house over at Voelz Park in Danube Friday evening, as young families came out in droves for a fun night of games galore during the annual kids carnival. The event, which was part of the event lineup for Danube Fun Days, had numerous stations for kids to interact with and a prize station where they could grab a fun item to take home with them.

From temporary hair coloring to ax throwing and basketball, the event had tons for youngsters to do at the park.

The fun began on July 5 with an ice cream social, and ran through Saturday, July 9 with the annual fireman's keg shoot competition rounding out the week of fun in Danube.

Danube Fun Days 070823 003.jpg
Aria Zimmerman 6, plays with bubbles at the kids carnival during Danube Fun Days in Danube on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Danube Fun Days 070823 006.jpg
Hallie Kemnitz, from left, helps son Gannon Kemnitz, 5, putt a golf ball down a lane while friend Adriaan Hattingh also helps at the kids carnival during Danube Fun Days in Danube on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Danube Fun Days 070823 002.jpg
Dominick Trevino, 14, holds on to his tickets before spending them on activities at the kids carnival during Danube Fun Days in Danube on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Danube Fun Days 070823 004.jpg
People pack Voelz Park for the kids carnival during Danube Fun Days in Danube on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Disc Golf Tournament 070823 001.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Photos: Toys for Tots holds its 10th annual Disc Golf Tourney
The tournament featured 96 athletes from the Dakotas, Wisconsin, and throughout Minnesota.
18h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Clara City Prairie Fest 070823 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Clara City holds annual Prairie Fest 2023
Members of the Clara City community gathered for tons of family fun activities throughout the day Saturday.
22h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Litchfield Watercade 070723 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Litchfield, Minnesota, Watercade celebration kicks off with Central Park entertainment
Ice cream, pie, and comedy show kick off four-day Watercade celebration in Litchfield.
2d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
PWELC Canoe class 063023 001.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Photos: Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center holds summertime paddle event at sunset
Folks explore the wetlands of Lake Florida Slough during sunset at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Friday, June 30, 2023, in rural Spicer.
3d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
At the drive thru 070123 001.jpg
Community
Photo: Pair of riders make a stop at Spicer Dairy Queen for a cold treat on a hot summer day
A pair of horseback riders took their mounts through the drive-thru at Dairy Queen in Spicer on July 1.
4d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Land 063023 001.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Photos: West Addison Blues rock the stage at The Land in Spicer, Minnesota
The summer music series continues through September at The Land in Spicer.
4d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Spicer Fourth of July fireworks 070423 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Fireworks light up Green Lake for Fourth of July in Spicer, Minnesota
People gather along Green Lake to watch vivid hues illuminate the night sky as Fourth of July draws to a close.
4d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 001.jpg
Members Only
Community
Photos: Splash of rain doesn't deter Fourth of July celebration in Spicer, Minnesota
Thousands fill downtown Spicer streets during annual Fourth of July celebration Tuesday morning.
5d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Prinsburg Fourth of July 070123 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Prinsburg holds community-wide Fourth of July celebration
Prinsburg holds annual Fourth of July parade amid annual weekend celebration.
Jul 2
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Hoops by the Lake 070223 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Spicer kicks off Fourth of July festivities with 3 on 3 tourney
Saulsbury Beach fills with hoops fans during annual Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament.
Jul 1
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds 062823 005.jpg
Members Only
Local
PHOTOS: Construction work begins at Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds
Work on the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds began on Monday of this week.
Jun 29
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Community Crafts 062723 001.jpg
Members Only
Community
PHOTOS: Willmar artists make crafts go 'Snap, Crackle, Pop!'
Folks gather to build Fourth of July firework craft displays just in time for Independence Day.
Jun 28
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kiwanis Kids Day 062123 001.jpg
Members Only
Community
PHOTOS: Willmar Fests kicks off 2023 with a bang with Kiwanis Kids Day at Rice Park
Folks flock to Rice Park for Kiwanis Kids Day fun Wednesday evening.
Jun 22
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Splash Pad 062123 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Youngsters beat the heat on first day of summer at Rice Park in Willmar
As temperatures reach the 90s, children and their families flock to Willmar's Splash Pad at Rice Park to cool off.
Jun 21
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Island Days 061623 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Bird Island, Minnesota, holds annual Island Days festivities
Island Days brings four days of family fun to the small community of Bird Island in west central Minnesota.
Jun 19
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Studio Hop 061723 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: Studio Hop returns with large lineup of area artists
Art lovers make the rounds during annual Studio Hop over the weekend.
Jun 18
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo Fiesta Days 061623 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Montevideo celebrates annual Fiesta Days
Children come out for kiddie parade as part of eight-day community celebration on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Jun 16
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Morning Bird Hike 060923 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
PHOTOS: Birders learn more about area species during Sibley State Park bird hike
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
Jun 14
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Class A State Golf 061423 006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A State Golf at Pebble Creek Golf Club
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Jun 14
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar Fishing Day 061023 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar Fishing Day welcomes children of all backgrounds
Area organizations held an inclusive fishing day Saturday in Willmar to teach youngsters of all backgrounds the basics of fishing.
Jun 12
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sugar Beet Days 061023 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Community of Renville, Minnesota, celebrates Sugar Beet Days
Renville celebrates a sweet return to summer with annual community-wide festival.
Jun 11
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandi is Dandy Days 060923 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Kandi proves just how dandy it is during local festival in Kandiyohi, Minnesota
The community of Kandiyohi comes together for a two-day celebration over the weekend.
Jun 10
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Prairie Winds Summer Band 060823 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: Prairie Winds Summer Band kicks off month of free concerts in Willmar's Rice Park
Music lovers flocked to Rice Park in Willmar for an evening of free music performed by Prairie Winds Summer Band on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Jun 8
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Matilda at Barn Theatre 060223 005.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: The Barn Theatre presents 'Matilda: The Musical'
The musical will be performed three weekends in June at The Barn Theatre in downtown Willmar.
Jun 7
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Porchfest 060323 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: New London streets fill with music at annual Porchfest
More than 20 bands play at various stages throughout downtown New London during Porchfest on Saturday, June 23, 2023.
Jun 6
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BMX State Qualifier 060323 001.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Riders compete at BMX State Qualifier in Spicer
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Jun 5
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar Senior High School graduation 060423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Students embark on new chapter following Class of 2023 commencement
Willmar Senior High School held its Class of 2023 commencement at the Willmar Civic Center on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Jun 4
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Little Crow Ski Team 060223 002.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Little Crow Water Ski Team kicks off summer season
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
Jun 3
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Milan Spoon Gathering 060223 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: Carvers from all around come together for annual Spoon Gathering in Milan
Novice and advanced spoon carvers converge in the small town of Milan for the 17th annual Spoon Gathering this weekend.
Jun 2
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Memorial Day 052923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: West central Minnesota communities pay respects to the fallen on Memorial Day
More than two dozen Memorial Day ceremonies took place throughout west central Minnesota on Monday, May 29, as residents paid respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
May 29
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Danube Fun Days 070823 005.jpg
Axel Malvin, 2, tosses a soccer ball through a target while playing a mini game at the kids carnival during Danube Fun Days in Danube on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Danube Fun Days 070823 007.jpg
Sierra Jackson, 6, reacts to getting pink hair spray put in her hair as Amanda Jungers holds up a mirror at the kids carnival during Danube Fun Days in Danube on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Danube Fun Days 070823 008.jpg
People wait in line to purchase kids carnival tickets during Danube Fun Days in Danube on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
More Photo Galleries:

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
What To Read Next
accident.motorcycle.stock.jpg
Local
Two from Benson, Minnesota, injured in motorcycle crash
4h ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
070523-Well Living Lab
Health
Amid a summer plagued with wildfire smoke, a Rochester lab looks at how to improve indoor air quality
4h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
121920.N.WCT.FrustratedFamilies.0124.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County Board agrees to contribute to nonprofit that is bring computer literacy classes to Willmar
6h ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs win Charlie Larca Memorial Tournament
14h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar stings MoonDogs, gets back into win column
14h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur Baseball
Sports
VFW baseball roundup: New London-Spicer holds off Willmar for Starbuck tourney title
19h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070723.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express upend Willmar Stingers in extras
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne