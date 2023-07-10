Photos: Danube Fun Days holds annual kids carnival
Youngsters vie for toy prizes at annual kids carnival on Friday, July 7, at Voelz Park in Danube.
DANUBE — It was a packed house over at Voelz Park in Danube Friday evening, as young families came out in droves for a fun night of games galore during the annual kids carnival. The event, which was part of the event lineup for Danube Fun Days, had numerous stations for kids to interact with and a prize station where they could grab a fun item to take home with them.
From temporary hair coloring to ax throwing and basketball, the event had tons for youngsters to do at the park.
The fun began on July 5 with an ice cream social, and ran through Saturday, July 9 with the annual fireman's keg shoot competition rounding out the week of fun in Danube.
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota.
