Photos: Danube Fun Days holds annual kids carnival

DANUBE — It was a packed house over at Voelz Park in Danube Friday evening, as young families came out in droves for a fun night of games galore during the annual kids carnival. The event, which was part of the event lineup for Danube Fun Days, had numerous stations for kids to interact with and a prize station where they could grab a fun item to take home with them.

From temporary hair coloring to ax throwing and basketball, the event had tons for youngsters to do at the park.

The fun began on July 5 with an ice cream social, and ran through Saturday, July 9 with the annual fireman's keg shoot competition rounding out the week of fun in Danube.

Aria Zimmerman 6, plays with bubbles at the kids carnival during Danube Fun Days in Danube on Friday, July 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Hallie Kemnitz, from left, helps son Gannon Kemnitz, 5, putt a golf ball down a lane while friend Adriaan Hattingh also helps at the kids carnival during Danube Fun Days in Danube on Friday, July 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dominick Trevino, 14, holds on to his tickets before spending them on activities at the kids carnival during Danube Fun Days in Danube on Friday, July 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People pack Voelz Park for the kids carnival during Danube Fun Days in Danube on Friday, July 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Axel Malvin, 2, tosses a soccer ball through a target while playing a mini game at the kids carnival during Danube Fun Days in Danube on Friday, July 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Sierra Jackson, 6, reacts to getting pink hair spray put in her hair as Amanda Jungers holds up a mirror at the kids carnival during Danube Fun Days in Danube on Friday, July 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People wait in line to purchase kids carnival tickets during Danube Fun Days in Danube on Friday, July 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune