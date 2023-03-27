99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27
Macy Moore

Macy Moore

Photojournalist

Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.

For nearly a decade I’ve been working as a photojournalist throughout Montana, Wyoming and most recently, Minnesota. From pig wrestling at the state fair to tornadoes devastating homes, my mission first and foremost has always been to accurately tell the story, while also making our readers feel something when viewing my work.

My storytelling roots began at Western Kentucky University between the years 2005 and 2010. This is where I was pushed beyond what I thought possible to embed myself within communities, families and sport programs to obtain visuals the general public would otherwise never see.

I continue to hone my abilities in order to tell the story in a unique, engaging and heartfelt manner as I capture the vital pieces necessary to bring the story to life. I received my degree in photojournalism, but have years of experience working as a general assignment reporter, page designer, digital content producer and newspaper editor.

Before coming to the West Central Tribune, I was based at the Gillette News Record in Gillette, Wyoming. While there, I was named Photographer of the Year three years in a row by the Wyoming Press Association.

I speak English.

If you have any great photo or story ideas, feel free to reach me by phone at (320) 894-8865.

Little Crow Archers Club Fun Shoot 032523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Archers face off in friendly Fun Shoot competition
The Little Crow Archers Club brought together 12 archers to compete in the annual Fun Shoot on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.
March 27, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
West Central Connection Chorus 032523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: West Central Connection Chorus holds Spring Show
Music lovers packed the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual West Central Connection Chorus Spring Show.
March 26, 2023 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Northern Lights 032423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Mother Nature puts on a late-night light show
Northern lights illuminate the night sky over west central Minnesota on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
March 24, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Bald Eagle 022223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Eagles take flight, and a bite, along western Minnesota highway in Chippewa County
Bald eagles gather for a roadside feast along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.
March 23, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
People stroll down 13th Street North while taking part in the annual St. Patrick's Parade in downtown Benson on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Local
PHOTOS: Benson endures bitter temps for St. Patrick's Day parade
Community members braved sub-zero wind chills to celebrate at the annual St. Patrick's Day parade downtown on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
March 20, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 003.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Hayfield, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 18, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 17, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 001.jpg
Local
Basketball fandom at girls state tournament
The BOLD and BBE girls basketball teams had a good cheering section as they competed in the state tournament on Friday, March 17.
March 17, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Latin Dance Night 031123 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: New London Little Theatre features Latin Dance Night
Monthly dance gatherings feature differing dance genres for locals to learn at New London's Little Theatre Auditorium.
March 13, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Novice Bonspiel 031123 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Competitors come together for annual Novice Bonspiel in Willmar
The Willmar Civic Center was abuzz with dozens of curling enthusiasts over the weekend for the 15th annual Novice Bonspiel.
March 12, 2023 07:40 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Load More