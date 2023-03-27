Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.

She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.

For nearly a decade I’ve been working as a photojournalist throughout Montana, Wyoming and most recently, Minnesota. From pig wrestling at the state fair to tornadoes devastating homes, my mission first and foremost has always been to accurately tell the story, while also making our readers feel something when viewing my work.

My storytelling roots began at Western Kentucky University between the years 2005 and 2010. This is where I was pushed beyond what I thought possible to embed myself within communities, families and sport programs to obtain visuals the general public would otherwise never see.

I continue to hone my abilities in order to tell the story in a unique, engaging and heartfelt manner as I capture the vital pieces necessary to bring the story to life. I received my degree in photojournalism, but have years of experience working as a general assignment reporter, page designer, digital content producer and newspaper editor.

Before coming to the West Central Tribune, I was based at the Gillette News Record in Gillette, Wyoming. While there, I was named Photographer of the Year three years in a row by the Wyoming Press Association.

I speak English.

If you have any great photo or story ideas, feel free to reach me by phone at (320) 894-8865.

