Two entangled bald eagles rescued in north central Minnesota

WALKER, Minn. — A pair of bald eagles that got tangled in midair on Leech Lake July 3 were rescued by two Cass County sheriff’s deputies.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's office said the eagles were presumably fighting midair over territory and fell to the water and were struggling to stay afloat.

Investigator John Murray and Deputy Todd Wolter were working a Boat and Water Safety Patrol in Shingobee Bay on Leech Lake when the two avid outdoorsmen saw something strange in the water.

“We're patrolling, and these two eagles caught our attention and also to the attention of a couple of other boaters in the area, so we went over to investigate,” Murray said. “They seemed to be locked together, bobbing in the water and fighting with each other. They were entangled and appear to be in distress. So we thought we'd help them.”

The adult eagles were locked together by their talons and wings. Murray and Wolter had never seen anything like this before, so they contacted the local game warden, then asked what the best course of action would be and how to deal with the birds. After talking with the warden, they decided to attempt to separate the birds, as they were still in the water and struggling to separate themselves from one another.

“As we attempted to help them, they kind of got loose on their own,” Murray said. “And then we basically shooed them toward shore. They made it up on the shore, rested for a while and then started making their way up the hillside.

“It was just a very unique situation. You know, we didn't want to see the birds perish, we just wanted to help.”

Wolter said in the grand scheme of things, they were just trying to help, though he couldn't shake the fact that they had witnessed something they had only heard about.

