WILLMAR — A Willmar man had an initial appearance Monday in Kandiyohi County District Court on five felony alleging he assaulted a man after forcing his way into the man's Willmar apartment in July.

Abdikani Noor Ibrahim, 24, is charged with two felony counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and three felony counts of first-degree burglary.

During a first appearance July 26, Eighth Judicial District Judge Jennifer Fischer ordered Ibrahim held on $100,000 bail. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was still listed in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jaill.

According to the amended criminal complaint, Ibrahim attempted on July 23 to enter the southwest Willmar apartment of a man he previously knew. When denied entrance, he allegedly stabbed the man with a knife multiple times.

Willmar police officers who responded to the scene observed two knife wounds on the alleged victim's right forearm, one on his left temple and one on his left shin.

The man used a screwdriver to defend himself, causing Ibrahim to flee the apartment with the alleged victim giving chase.

Ibrahim then allegedly shot the man with a BB gun. Officers observed multiple wounds on his left side and two of the wounds still had what appeared to be silver-colored metal BBs in the wounds, according to the amended criminal complaint.

Ibrahim told law enforcement that the alleged victim immediately started to stab him with a screwdriver when he opened the apartment door.

Law enforcement collected a screwdriver from the apartment, a knife from Ibrahim and a BB gun from under a vending machine in the area. Ibrahim told law enforcement that the blood on the knife was his own and that the alleged victim was unhurt while stabbing him.

The alleged victim was transported to Carris Health — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar where he received stitches to his hand.

Tegan Jo Peterson, of Willmar, is listed as Ibrahim's defense attorney, and the next court date is scheduled for Aug. 18.