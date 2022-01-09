99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club hosts Lakes Area Classic Competition

Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club of Willmar played host to the Lakes Area Classic Competition on Saturday as part of the Central Minnesota Compete USA Competition Series.

011022.N.WCT.FigureSkating_005.jpg
Abigail Behl of the Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club moves through her performance during the 14th Annual Lakes Area Classic at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
By West Central Tribune and Kit Grode
January 09, 2022 02:39 PM

WILLMARDiamond Edge Figure Skating Club of Willmar hosted the Lakes Area Classic Competition on Saturday. The competition took place in the Willmar Civic Center , 2707 Arena Dr. in Willmar.

Saturday's competition was part of the Central Minnesota Compete USA Competition Series, which is sponsored equally by figure skating clubs around the region, including:

The next event on the competition series schedule is the Granite City Compete USA Competition on Jan. 22, 2022, at the Municipal Athletic Complex, 5001 Veteran's Dr., in St. Cloud.

011022.N.WCT.FigureSkating_001.jpg
1/7: Mackenna Burnett of the Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club smiles while warming up before her free skate interpretive routine during the 14th Annual Lakes Area Classic at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Mike Moore / West Central Tribune
011022.N.WCT.FigureSkating_007.jpg
2/7: Father Jason Burnett films daughter Maggie Burnett with his phone as she skates in the 14th Annual Lakes Area Classic at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Mike Moore / West Central Tribune
011022.N.WCT.FigureSkating_004.jpg
3/7: Willmar figure skater Lillian Saari, who is part of the Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club, takes a moment to focus her thoughts before taking to the ice during the 14th Annual Lakes Area Classic at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Mike Moore / West Central Tribune
011022.N.WCT.FigureSkating_008.jpg
4/7: Rebecca Bergh of the Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club glides across the ice while competing in the 14th Annual Lakes Area Classic at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Mike Moore / West Central Tribune
011022.N.WCT.FigureSkating-mm-006.jpg
5/7: Erynn Bergh smiles at her fellow skaters before starting the Freeskate Interpretive at the 14th Annual Lakes Area Classic at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Mike Moore / West Central Tribune
011022.N.WCT.FigureSkating_003.jpg
6/7: Avery Van Eps of the Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club out of Willmar throws her hand up in the air at the conclusion of her routine during the 14th Annual Lakes Area Classic at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Mike Moore / West Central Tribune
011022.N.WCT.FigureSkating_002.jpg
7/7: Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club skater Alayna Robbin glides across the ice while participating in the Basic Interpretive portion of the 14th Annual Lakes Area Classic at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Mike Moore / West Central Tribune

