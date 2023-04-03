Join the West Central Tribune team at the Life Connections event
The West Central Tribune will be at the Life Connections event on April 21 at the Willmar Civic Center handing out free tote bags and signing participants up for 50 percent off annual print plus digital news subscriptions (the West Central Tribune newspaper delivered twice a week, plus unlimited 24/7 online news access).
Stop by the West Central Tribune booth:
Life Connections
April 21
8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Willmar Civic Center
We look forward to seeing you and keeping you informed and connected with local news.
