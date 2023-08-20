Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sunday, August 20

A fatality occurred Saturday in a crash between an SUV and semi-truck on Minnesota Highway 40

A 27-year-old man from Marshall, Minnesota, was driving the Honda Pilot and had two passengers riding with him. A 33-year-old man from Florida was driving the Peterbilt semi-truck. The identity of the fatality will be released later Sunday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Today at 11:46 AM

WILLMAR TOWNSHIP — A fatality resulted in a Kandiyohi County crash at 6:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, when a 2017 Honda Pilot crashed with a 2023 Peterbilt 579 semi-truck at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 40 and 45th Street Southwest in Willmar Township.

A 27-year-old Marshall man was driving the Honda Pilot. The semi-truck was driven by a 33-year-old man from Davie, Florida.

There were two passengers in the Honda Pilot, a 51-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, both from Marshall. There were no passengers in the semi-truck.

The crash involved a fatality. More information is expected to be released later Sunday.

Assisting at the scene were the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Willmar Fire Department and CentraCare Ambulance.

Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
