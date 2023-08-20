A fatality occurred Saturday in a crash between an SUV and semi-truck on Minnesota Highway 40

WILLMAR TOWNSHIP — A fatality resulted in a Kandiyohi County crash at 6:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, when a 2017 Honda Pilot crashed with a 2023 Peterbilt 579 semi-truck at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 40 and 45th Street Southwest in Willmar Township.

A 27-year-old Marshall man was driving the Honda Pilot. The semi-truck was driven by a 33-year-old man from Davie, Florida.

There were two passengers in the Honda Pilot, a 51-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, both from Marshall. There were no passengers in the semi-truck.

The crash involved a fatality. More information is expected to be released later Sunday.

Assisting at the scene were the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Willmar Fire Department and CentraCare Ambulance.