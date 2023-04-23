99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Accounts set up to help Maynard, Minnesota, couple who lost home and possessions in fire

John and Cathy Bristle fled their home safely as a fire quickly engulfed it on the night of April 18

Photos of the John and Cathy Bristle house fire placed on the gofundme account page to assist them. They lost all of their possessions in the April 18 fire west of Maynard.
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Today at 4:23 PM

MAYNARD — An online fundraiser account and a “fire registry” account at the Target store in Willmar have been established to help a Maynard couple rebuild their lives after losing everything in a house fire on April 18.

John and Cathy Bristle lost their home of 46 years and all of their possessions when fire broke out around 11 p.m. April 18. They escaped unharmed with the clothes they were wearing.

The home was a red-orange ball of flames within about three to five minutes of the fire igniting, according to Maynard Fire Chief Andy Bristle, son of the couple. The home is located about one-half mile west of Maynard on County Road 17.

The chief said the home was fully engulfed in flames as firefighters arrived and their efforts were directed at containing the fire.

His parents had heard a “pop” in the kitchen and discovered it in flames and fled the home, he said.

An investigation by the fire marshal determined it was an electrical fire.

The fire chief said his parents are staying with him and are generally in good spirits.

A gofundme account can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/john-and-cathy-bristles-house-fire.

Persons can also register at the Target store to purchase household items for the couple, similar to a wedding gift registry.

