ACGC School Board chooses Kip Lynk to be interim superintendent

GROVE CITY — The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board has selected Kip Lynk to be its interim superintendent.

Lynk currently works in principal leadership support at Southwest Prairie Regional Center of Excellence at Southwest West Central Service Cooperative in Marshall.

”We believe Mr. Lynk has the qualifications and skills needed to lead ACGC Public Schools," said Board Chairwoman Megan Morrison in a news release. “We feel he will come into the position with an open mind, ready to listen and committed to moving the district forward.”

Kip Lynk, ACGC interim superintendent

Superintendent John Regan resigned from his position last month, effective June 30. He had been hired in 2022.

Contract negotiations with Lynk have begun, and a tentative contract is expected to be presented to the board at a special meeting at 6 p.m. June 12 at the Atwater Elementary Media Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lynk’s pending start date is July 1. He will serve while the board searches for a new superintendent.