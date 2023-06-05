99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ACGC School Board chooses Kip Lynk to be interim superintendent

The board chose Kip Lynk, who currently works for the Southwest West Central Service Cooperative, to serve as interim superintendent. Superintendent John Regan resigned last month, effective June 30.

ACGC Falcons logo
Contributed / ACGC High School
Today at 4:33 PM

GROVE CITY — The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board has selected Kip Lynk to be its interim superintendent.

Lynk currently works in principal leadership support at Southwest Prairie Regional Center of Excellence at Southwest West Central Service Cooperative in Marshall.

”We believe Mr. Lynk has the qualifications and skills needed to lead ACGC Public Schools," said Board Chairwoman Megan Morrison in a news release. “We feel he will come into the position with an open mind, ready to listen and committed to moving the district forward.”

Kip Lynk
Superintendent John Regan resigned from his position last month, effective June 30. He had been hired in 2022.

Contract negotiations with Lynk have begun, and a tentative contract is expected to be presented to the board at a special meeting at 6 p.m. June 12 at the Atwater Elementary Media Center.

Lynk’s pending start date is July 1. He will serve while the board searches for a new superintendent.

