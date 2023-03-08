ACGC sixth-graders to present 'History Come to Life' living wax museum March 16 in Grove City, Minnesota
GROVE CITY — Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City sixth-graders will present "History Come to Life" in a living wax museum from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the ACGC High School Theater in Grove City.
Students in Thomas Rosengren’s social studies class have spent the last several months researching and preparing to open their very own living wax museum.
According to the announcement from Rosengren, students were given different historical figures who impacted Minnesota history in some way: positive or negative.
They made a tri-fold that includes facts about the historical figure and will dress up as their historical figure for the presentation.
Each student will be in front of their poster board with a large teal circle in front of them.
If anyone wants to learn more about the character each student is dressed as, they just have to step on the button in front of the student.
The students will then talk about who they are and what their historical figure accomplished and the impact that person had on Minnesota history.
You never know who you might get to “meet.”
Students and the historical figure they are portraying are as follows:
Natalie Barnes as Nellie Francis, civil rights activist
Lydia Pederson as Susie Stageberg, women's rights activist
Jennica Forsythe as Gale Sondergaard, actress
Trinity Garvick as Arlene Dahl, actress
Jalayna Kragenbring as Carol Dempster, actress
Issy Muehlbauer as Tippi Hedren, actress
Coraline Springman as Marion Ross, actress
McKiah Studanski as Jolly Green Giant, advertising mascot
Korbin Tanner as Betty Crocker, advertising person
James Jay as Cass Gilbert, architect
Logan Foltz as Douglas Volk, artist
Klay Martin as Sinclair Lewis, author
Cora Rosenquist as Laura Ingalls Wilder, author
Mae Webb as Laura Ingalls Wilder, author
Chloe Martinez as Florence Klingensmith, aviator
Blake Bengtson as Kirby Puckett, baseball player
Nolan Bierwerth as Harmon Killebrew, baseball player
Brogan Blom as Paul Molitor, baseball player
Harmony Eaton as Marcenia Stone, baseball player
Henry Evenson as Charles Bender, baseball player
Scott Jorgenson as Rod Carew, baseball player
Ben Barka as Roger Maris, baseball player
Nash Smith as Tom Kelly, baseball player/coach
Gage Simon as Joe Brinkman, baseball umpire
Keegan Bolland as Charles Pillsbury, businessman
Miranda Rivas as Wilbur Foshay, businessman
Bentlie Sparks as Laura Linton, chemist
Levi Anderson as William De La Barre, civil engineer
Kyan Schroeder as Charles Schulz, comic strip writer
Owen Meyer as August Ruther, criminal
Jackson Wendorff as Oliver Kelley, farmer
Gus Kaufman as Babe Winkleman, fisherman
Luke Lorenson as John Madden, football player
Mason Vogen as Pudge Hefflefinger, football player
Landon Foltz as Bugs Moran, gangster
Hanah Gomez as Patty Berg, golfer
Kenny Johnson as David Clough, governor
Samuel Korn as Willis Gorman, governor
Tallan Olson as Rudy Perpich, governor
Griffin Martin-Bennett as Jesse Ventura, governor/pro wrestler
Carson Doty as Frank Brimsek, hockey player
James Saulsbury-Miller as John Mariucci, hockey player
Chloe Richardson as Olivia Poole, inventor
Jayden Johnson as Jane Grey Swisshelm, journalist
Oliver Kalkbrenner as Stephen Riggs, linguist
Brody Vogan as John Beargrease, mail carrier
Sophyah Vivion as Cora Johnstone Best, mountaineer
Kiptyn DePoppe as Eddie Cochran, musician
Peyton Huston as Prince Rogers Nelson, musician
Leila Iverson as Zach Sobiech, musician
Emma Garvick as the Andrews Sisters, musicians
Clara Self as Jodi Huisentruit, news anchor
Ariana James as Martha Ripley, physician
Kenneth Franet as Tommy Milton, race car driver
Allison Gonzalez as Lee Ann Chin, restaurateur
Lyric Eaton as Jeanne Arth, tennis player
Trevin Medellin as William DeLuc, U.S. Commissioner of Agriculture
Matthew Markwardt as Albert Woolson, Civil War veteran
Leila Zaeska as Frieda Hardin, World War I veteran
Isaac Amor as Lesley McNair, World War I and World War II veteran
Eli Groshens as Robert Crushman Jr., World War II veteran
