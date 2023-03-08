ACGC sixth-graders to present 'History Come to Life' living wax museum March 16 in Grove City, Minnesota

GROVE CITY — Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City sixth-graders will present "History Come to Life" in a living wax museum from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the ACGC High School Theater in Grove City.

Students in Thomas Rosengren’s social studies class have spent the last several months researching and preparing to open their very own living wax museum.

Henry Evenson, right, works on his project about baseball player Charles Bender, and Lydia Pederson works on Susie Stageberg, a women's rights activist. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City sixth-graders on March 16 will present "History Come to Life," a living wax museum, showcasing their research of historical figures in Minnesota. Contributed / Thomas J. Rosengren

According to the announcement from Rosengren, students were given different historical figures who impacted Minnesota history in some way: positive or negative.

They made a tri-fold that includes facts about the historical figure and will dress up as their historical figure for the presentation.

Each student will be in front of their poster board with a large teal circle in front of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

If anyone wants to learn more about the character each student is dressed as, they just have to step on the button in front of the student.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City sixth-graders have been researching historical figures in Minnesota. Jalayna Kragenbring, left, has been studying actress Carol Dempster, and Cora Rosenquist chose to focus on author Laura Ingalls Wilder. Their work will be showcased in "History Come to Life," a living wax museum, March 16 in Grove City. Contributed / Thomas J. Rosengren

The students will then talk about who they are and what their historical figure accomplished and the impact that person had on Minnesota history.

You never know who you might get to “meet.”

Students and the historical figure they are portraying are as follows:

Natalie Barnes as Nellie Francis, civil rights activist

Lydia Pederson as Susie Stageberg, women's rights activist

Jennica Forsythe as Gale Sondergaard, actress

Trinity Garvick as Arlene Dahl, actress

ADVERTISEMENT

Leila Zaeska's history project is about World War I veteran Frieda Hardin. She and other Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City sixth-graders next week will present their research of historical figures in Minnesota in "History Come to Life," a living wax museum. Contributed / Thomas J. Rosengren

Jalayna Kragenbring as Carol Dempster, actress

Issy Muehlbauer as Tippi Hedren, actress

Coraline Springman as Marion Ross, actress

McKiah Studanski as Jolly Green Giant, advertising mascot

Korbin Tanner as Betty Crocker, advertising person

James Jay as Cass Gilbert, architect

Logan Foltz as Douglas Volk, artist

Klay Martin as Sinclair Lewis, author

ADVERTISEMENT

Cora Rosenquist as Laura Ingalls Wilder, author

Mae Webb as Laura Ingalls Wilder, author

Chloe Martinez as Florence Klingensmith, aviator

Blake Bengtson as Kirby Puckett, baseball player

Nolan Bierwerth as Harmon Killebrew, baseball player

Brogan Blom as Paul Molitor, baseball player

Harmony Eaton as Marcenia Stone, baseball player

Henry Evenson as Charles Bender, baseball player

ADVERTISEMENT

Brody Vogan next week will present a project on mail carrier John Beargrease. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City sixth-graders have been researching historical figures in Minnesota, and their work will be showcased in "History Come to Life," a living wax museum, March 16 in Grove City. Contributed / Thomas J. Rosengren

Scott Jorgenson as Rod Carew, baseball player

Ben Barka as Roger Maris, baseball player

Nash Smith as Tom Kelly, baseball player/coach

Gage Simon as Joe Brinkman, baseball umpire

Keegan Bolland as Charles Pillsbury, businessman

Miranda Rivas as Wilbur Foshay, businessman

Bentlie Sparks as Laura Linton, chemist

Levi Anderson as William De La Barre, civil engineer

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyan Schroeder as Charles Schulz, comic strip writer

Owen Meyer as August Ruther, criminal

Jackson Wendorff as Oliver Kelley, farmer

Gus Kaufman as Babe Winkleman, fisherman

Luke Lorenson as John Madden, football player

Mason Vogen as Pudge Hefflefinger, football player

Landon Foltz as Bugs Moran, gangster

Hanah Gomez as Patty Berg, golfer

ADVERTISEMENT

More history coverage:









Kenny Johnson as David Clough, governor

Samuel Korn as Willis Gorman, governor

Tallan Olson as Rudy Perpich, governor

Griffin Martin-Bennett as Jesse Ventura, governor/pro wrestler

Carson Doty as Frank Brimsek, hockey player

James Saulsbury-Miller as John Mariucci, hockey player

Chloe Richardson as Olivia Poole, inventor

Jayden Johnson as Jane Grey Swisshelm, journalist

Oliver Kalkbrenner as Stephen Riggs, linguist

Brody Vogan as John Beargrease, mail carrier

Sophyah Vivion as Cora Johnstone Best, mountaineer

Kiptyn DePoppe as Eddie Cochran, musician

Peyton Huston as Prince Rogers Nelson, musician

Leila Iverson as Zach Sobiech, musician

Emma Garvick as the Andrews Sisters, musicians

Clara Self as Jodi Huisentruit, news anchor

Ariana James as Martha Ripley, physician

Related:









Kenneth Franet as Tommy Milton, race car driver

Allison Gonzalez as Lee Ann Chin, restaurateur

Lyric Eaton as Jeanne Arth, tennis player

Trevin Medellin as William DeLuc, U.S. Commissioner of Agriculture

Matthew Markwardt as Albert Woolson, Civil War veteran

Leila Zaeska as Frieda Hardin, World War I veteran

Isaac Amor as Lesley McNair, World War I and World War II veteran

Eli Groshens as Robert Crushman Jr., World War II veteran

